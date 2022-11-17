Texas Baseball Officially Releases 2023 Schedule

While football season is wrapping up and basketball season is just getting going, it is time to once again write about Texas Longhorns baseball.

On Thursday the Longhorns released their 2023 schedule with the first game of the season scheduled for Feb. 17. Three months from today they will embark on their journey to make a 39th trip to Omaha and the College World Series.

Of course, doing so will be much easier said than done. Replacing almost an entire lineup, a lineup that shattered offensive records is a tall task for even the most accomplished coaches.

Gone is the dynamic duo of Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, a duo that anchored the three and four spots in the Texas lineup. Melendez's absence will be felt especially hard as the Golden Spikes winner was nearly impossible to get out of.

That being said, the talent is there for the Longhorns to make yet another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. With the official release of the 2023 schedule, here are three key takeaways and how they'll impact Texas' chances of making it back to Omaha.

Loaded non-conference schedule

The Longhorns have never shied away from playing a tough non-conference schedule in baseball, and 2023 will be no different. They open the season in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field and will take on Arkansas, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Elsewhere in non-conference play, they have midweek games against LSU and Texas A&M as well as a home-and-home midweek series with Texas State, all of which made the NCAA Tournament last season. While these early season games won't entirely define Texas' season, they will give us a glimpse of how well the Longhorns retooled.

Rough end of March, beginning of April

There is no such thing as an easy schedule for any of the Big 12 teams, however, the Longhorns' stretch of schedule from the end of March through the middle of April is especially tough. To end March they start Big 12 play with a home series against Texas Tech before hitting the road for their road midweek game against Texas A&M.

Then, to kick off April they face Oklahoma State on the road followed by a home midweek game against an Air Force team that gave Texas trouble last season. They aren't done there, though, as the next week is a home and home against Texas State, who just made a deep NCAA Tournament run of their own.

March feels like home

While the Longhorns do have a rough stretch of games from the end of March to the middle of April, they will play almost all of their games at Disch-Falk Field during the month of March. In fact, their only two road games in March are the Texas A&M game and the first game of the Oklahoma State series.

No, there is no such thing as guaranteed wins as anyone can drop a game on any given day. That being said, the Longhorns' stretch of games from Mar. 7-21 should allow them to pile up some non-conference wins. For a team that may need to get the chemistry going ahead of conference play, this stretch in March could help with that.

