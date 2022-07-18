Skip to main content

Longhorns CF Doug Hodo Drafted No. 167 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Hodo joins Silas Ardoin as members of the Orioles 2022 draft class.

Another member of the Texas Longhorns find themselves off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft. 

Center fielder Douglas Hodo III becomes the fourth Longhorn taken, with the Baltimore Orioles taking him in the sixth round with their No. 167 overall pick, joining Silas Ardoin in the Orioles' draft class

Hodo, similarly to Ardoin, was stellar both offensively at the plate and defensively, using his speed to track down fly balls in center field. He slashed .319/.418/.532 while adding an impressive 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. 

He would also finish second on the team in stolen bases, going 9-13 on stolen base attempts. His speed was also on display in the outfield, as he did not record a single error all season long, finishing the season with a 1.000 fielding percentage in center field. 

Hodo served as the catalyst for the Longhorn offense through most of the season, batting leadoff in a majority of Texas' games in 2022. That decision paid off as more often than not he got aboard to set up the middle of the lineup guys, such as fellow draftee Ivan Melendez.

 Now, Hodo and Ardoin are off to Baltimore where they hope to follow in their family's footsteps and find themselves as big leaguers eventually. 

