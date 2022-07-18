Skip to main content

Longhorns 1B Ivan Melendez Drafted No. 43 Overall by Arizona Diamondbacks

Following a historic season Melendez finds himself taken in the second round.

After being selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Texas Longhorns' first baseman Ivan Melendez bet on himself to improve his draft stock in 2022. 

His bet would pay off as what followed for Melendez was one of the best offensive seasons in college baseball history. Melendez saw his draft stock skyrocket as the Arizona Diamondbacks took him in the second round with their No. 43 overall pick. 

Simply put, what Melendez did this season might never be replicated, as he was nearly unstoppable all season long. He slashed a whopping .387/.508/.863 while launching 32 home runs and driving in 94 runs.

His 32 home runs broke Kris Bryant's BBCOR era record of 31, a record that had stood for over a decade. Melendez' dominant season saw him earn the coveted Golden Spikes Award, the first Longhorn to do so in program history. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TJ Shanahan
Play
Recruiting

Texas OL Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. is Down to Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Sydir arch
Play
Football

Longhorns Commit Details Connection with Arch Manning

Mitchell is Texas' newest commit to the class of 2023.

By Zach DimmittJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Arterio Morris
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Point Guard Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

The arrest occurred in early June according to police records.

By Adam GlickJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022

While Melendez' professional story is still yet to be written, he closed his chapter at Texas with a bang. A historic season that will undoubtedly see his No. 17 retired in the future catapulted him into college baseball lore. Now, the Hispanic Titanic sails off to Arizona, where he will look to make his mark under the brightest lights. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

TJ Shanahan
Recruiting

Texas OL Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. is Down to Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 16, 2022
Sydir arch
Football

Longhorns Commit Details Connection with Arch Manning

Mitchell is Texas' newest commit to the class of 2023.

By Zach DimmittJul 16, 2022
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Point Guard Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

The arrest occurred in early June according to police records.

By Adam GlickJul 16, 2022
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Johntay Cook cannot wait to catch passes from Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

By Michael GresserJul 16, 2022
vince young arch manning
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 16, 2022
IMG_1288
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam GlickJul 15, 2022
Sarkisian
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew PostinsJul 15, 2022
sydir mitchell
Recruiting

'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Mitchell spoke at Under Armour's True 50 about why he chose Texas.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 15, 2022