After being selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Texas Longhorns' first baseman Ivan Melendez bet on himself to improve his draft stock in 2022.

His bet would pay off as what followed for Melendez was one of the best offensive seasons in college baseball history. Melendez saw his draft stock skyrocket as the Arizona Diamondbacks took him in the second round with their No. 43 overall pick.

Simply put, what Melendez did this season might never be replicated, as he was nearly unstoppable all season long. He slashed a whopping .387/.508/.863 while launching 32 home runs and driving in 94 runs.

His 32 home runs broke Kris Bryant's BBCOR era record of 31, a record that had stood for over a decade. Melendez' dominant season saw him earn the coveted Golden Spikes Award, the first Longhorn to do so in program history.

While Melendez' professional story is still yet to be written, he closed his chapter at Texas with a bang. A historic season that will undoubtedly see his No. 17 retired in the future catapulted him into college baseball lore. Now, the Hispanic Titanic sails off to Arizona, where he will look to make his mark under the brightest lights.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.