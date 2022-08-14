Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Launches First Professional Home Run

Melendez launched the first of what will likely be several professional home runs.

Ivan Melendez homered again. This time, however, he launched the first of what will likely be several professional home runs on Saturday. 

After a historic season for Melendez, he would be selected in the second round by the Arizona Diamondbacks with their No. 43 overall pick. His signing bonus came in at $1.4 million, while the 43rd pick has a slot value of $1,818,500, giving Melendez a slightly under slot value. 

Melendez is currently playing for the Visalia Rawhide, the California League Affiliate of the Diamondbacks, as he gets used to professional baseball and prepares to work his way up the minors. 

Following his first season as a Longhorn, Melendez was initially drafted in the 16th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft. Rather than settle for being drafted so low, he would bet on himself and return for one final season in 2022. 

One of the best offensive seasons in college baseball history followed, and arguably the best in the BBCOR era. Melendez slashed a staggering .387/.508/.863 after spending a majority of the season with an average over .400. He would also break Kris Bryant's NCAA record 31 home runs, launching 32 home runs while also driving in 94 runs. 

He was the Golden Spikes Award winner, the first in Longhorns' history, and would pull a clean sweep of player of the year awards. Now, he will look to continue his dominant stretch going at the professional level and work his way towards an MLB call up eventually. 

