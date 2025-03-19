Longhorns Notebook: No. 8 Texas Drops Extra Innings Heartbreaker Against UTSA
Everything appeared to be going to plan for the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-2), as they held a comfortable 6-2 lead over the UTSA Roadrunners heading into the sixth inning.
A masterful outing from Kade Bing out of the bullpen had them in a position to push their winning streak to 18 games. And then disaster struck as the duo of Bryce Navarre and Thomas Burns struggled out of the bullpen behind him, leading to five unanswered runs.
Then after a Rylan Galvan game-tying home run in the eighth, the Longhorns would get the winning run aboard in the next three innings. Ultimately, though, they were unable to plate him and a UTSA go-ahead blast in the 12th led to the 8-7 upset loss for Texas.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 8-7 loss to the Roadrunners.
Bing Bong
When Kade Bing entered the game it was on the verge of getting ugly in a hurry for the Longhorns. The starter Drew Rerick had given up a leadoff home run and then loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter.
Bing, though, had other things in mind. After allowing a second run to score on a sac fly, the southpaw did not allow another run to come home. He was lights out on the mound, giving the Longhorns five perfect innings with four strikeouts.
This was a much needed outing from Bing, as he looks to establish a role after losing his role as the third starter in the weekend rotation.
Bullpen collapse behind Bing
Once Bing left the game the Longhorns appeared to be cruising to another effortless midweek victory. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as the next two arms out of the bullpen struggled mightily and allowed the Roadrunners to score five unanswered runs.
The tandem of Bryce Navarre and Thomas Burns combined to last only one inning, giving up five runs and watching a 6-2 lead turn into a 7-6 deficit. While the other arms after that did their job, this is a game the Longhorns will look back on thinking they should have won.
Extra innings strike again
Prior to their loss on Tuesday, the Longhorns had not dropped a game since their season opener against the Louisville Cardinals. That loss also came in extra innings, as the Cardinals tied the game on their final strike in the ninth and then walked Texas off in the 10th.
Tuesday's loss to the Roadrunners now marks their second loss in extra innings. All things considered, your only two losses coming in extras isn't the end of the world. Moving forward, though, they'll hope their luck turns around and that some wins in these situations go their way.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns are back in action on Friday evening for their second conference series. They host the No. 2 LSU Tigers, looking to get back in the win column with the series opener set for 7 p.m. CT.
