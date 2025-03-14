Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Bulldogs 4-2 After Fourth Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to extend their winning streak as they take on the Bulldogs on Friday.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (14-1) are back in action, folks, as they hit the road for their first conference series as a member of the SEC. Awaiting them is a tough three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-4).

There's no denying that the best conference in college baseball is the SEC, and if the Longhorns want to prove they're a true contender this season then this series can prove that. It won't be easy, though. Mississippi State comes into it red hot, having won six straight games.

Texas is hot, too, of course. Prior to the first game against the Bulldogs, the Longhorns have won 14 straight games -- with six of those wins seeing them put up 10-plus runs. Now, they look to start off SEC play in the win column.

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns open SEC play against Mississippi state from Dudy Noble Field at 4 p.m. CT.

Max Belye
Texas Longhorns outfielder Max Belyeu (44) runs home for a score during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

CF - Will Gasparino

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Pico Kohn (Mississippi State) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Belyeu: Pop out to third

Flores: Fly out to right

Bottom First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Stallman: Strikeout swinging

Chance: Fly out to center

Reese: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Rodriguez: Walk

Schuessler: Strikeout looking

Gasparino: Pop out to third

Galvan: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 2-0

Borba: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second:

Sullivan: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 2-1

Hines: Single

Downs: Strikeout swinging

Sanders: Single

Highfill: Three-run home run, Longhorns trail 4-2

Cupp: Strikeout looking

Stallman: Groundout to first

Top Third:

Farmer: Pop out to second

Mendoza: Groundout to third

Belyeu: Groundout to first (3-1)

Bottom Third:

Chance: Groundout to first

Reese: Groundout to short

Sullivan: Double

Hines: Pop out to catcher

Top Fourth:

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Rodriguez: Fly out to center

Schuessler: Strikeout looking

Bottom Fourth:

Downs: Walk

Sanders: Strikeout swinging

Highfill: Strikeout swinging

Cupp: Groundout to second

