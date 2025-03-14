Longhorns Trail Bulldogs 4-2 After Fourth Inning: Live Updates
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (14-1) are back in action, folks, as they hit the road for their first conference series as a member of the SEC. Awaiting them is a tough three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-4).
There's no denying that the best conference in college baseball is the SEC, and if the Longhorns want to prove they're a true contender this season then this series can prove that. It won't be easy, though. Mississippi State comes into it red hot, having won six straight games.
Texas is hot, too, of course. Prior to the first game against the Bulldogs, the Longhorns have won 14 straight games -- with six of those wins seeing them put up 10-plus runs. Now, they look to start off SEC play in the win column.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns open SEC play against Mississippi state from Dudy Noble Field at 4 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
CF - Will Gasparino
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Pico Kohn (Mississippi State) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Belyeu: Pop out to third
Flores: Fly out to right
Bottom First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Stallman: Strikeout swinging
Chance: Fly out to center
Reese: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Rodriguez: Walk
Schuessler: Strikeout looking
Gasparino: Pop out to third
Galvan: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 2-0
Borba: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second:
Sullivan: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 2-1
Hines: Single
Downs: Strikeout swinging
Sanders: Single
Highfill: Three-run home run, Longhorns trail 4-2
Cupp: Strikeout looking
Stallman: Groundout to first
Top Third:
Farmer: Pop out to second
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Belyeu: Groundout to first (3-1)
Bottom Third:
Chance: Groundout to first
Reese: Groundout to short
Sullivan: Double
Hines: Pop out to catcher
Top Fourth:
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Rodriguez: Fly out to center
Schuessler: Strikeout looking
Bottom Fourth:
Downs: Walk
Sanders: Strikeout swinging
Highfill: Strikeout swinging
Cupp: Groundout to second
