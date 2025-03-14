No. 11 Texas Longhorns Opening SEC Gauntlet Against Mississippi State
Well, the time has finally come folks. After 15 non-conference games, the wait is over. The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (14-1) embark on their first trip through SEC play with a road series against the MIssissippi State Bulldogs (13-4).
Both clubs enter the first weekend of conference play riding their own respective winning streaks. Mississippi State has won its last six games and have allowed only a mere 16 runs during that stretch.
As for the Longhorns, they are on a sensational 14-game winning streak after dropping their season opener to the Louisville Cardinals. Six of those wins saw them put up 10-plus runs. During their dominant stretch they've also shown an ability to shut down lineups thanks to a pitching staff thriving under Max Weiner.
Now, they turn their attention to what is undoubtedly the toughest test of the young season, hoping to start SEC play off on the right foot.
How to watch/listen:
Friday March 14 - 4 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday March 15 - 2 p.m. CT SEC Network +/TexasSports.com/Audio
Sunday March 16 - 1 p.m. CT SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Mississippi State by the numbers -
- Record - 13-4
- Runs scored - 141
- Runs allowed - 56
- Team Avg. - .325
- Team Avg. against - .175
- Team ERA - 2.77
Mississippi State wins this series if...
Its pitching staff can continue its dominant start to the season. One look at the numbers above and you'll see just how lights out the Bulldogs have been on the mound through their first 17 games. Holding opponents to a 1.75 average is absurd, no matter who you face.
That being said, there is definitely an argument to be made that the Longhorns will be the toughest test they've faced so far this season. While they'll have their hands full, there is a road to success for the Bulldogs. The road, of course, being shutting down a Texas lineup that has proven it can put up runs in bunches -- and fast.
If they can do that consistently throughout the weekend then they have a strong chance at sending the Longhorns home unhappy after their first SEC series.
Texas wins this series if...
On the other end of the spectrum, it can prove that the lineup will translate against stronger pitching staffs. Yes, the Longhorns as a team have shown they can put up a crooked number in the blink of an eye. They're hitting .310 and have scored 10-plus runs in six of their 14 wins.
However, they've also shown a tendency for their bats to go cold for large stretches of the game, too. In their win over UT Arlington they struggled to get anything going until a four-run, eighth inning. Relying on big innings to get the job done is a risky proposition, no matter how good your offense is.
In order to secure a series win and a strong start to SEC play, the Longhorns must show they can push across runs when facing one of the nation's best stable of arms.
