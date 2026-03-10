No. 2 Texas Baseball Facing First True Road Test Against Texas State

For the first time during the 2026 season, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (15-0) will hit the road. Yes, they played three games in Houston but those were considered neutral site contests and not true road games.

That changes on Tuesday, though, as they head to San Marcos for a midweek clash with the Texas State Bobcats (12-3). The Longhorns are certainly no stranger to facing the Bobcats, as their home-and-home series has become a staple of the schedule in recent seasons.

Unlike your typical home-and-home, however, this series seemingly always sees the visiting team come away with the win. This was the case in 2025, when the Longhorns dropped their game against the Bobcats in Austin but handed them a loss during their return trip to San Marcos.

Now, they'll look to maintain their success in Bobcat Ballpark when they face off against Texas State on Tuesday evening.

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

How do the Bobcats stack up with the Longhorns?

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 10 - 6 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Texas State's season so far -

Consistently one of the best mid-majors in college baseball, it has been no different for the Bobcats so far in 2026. They boast an impressive win over the UTSA Roadrunners and have fielded one of the best offenses. They've also picked up some head-scratching losses, including dropping a game to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Texas State by the numbers -

Record - 12-3

Runs scored - 111

Runs allowed - 64

Team Avg. - .291

Opponent Avg. - .238

Team ERA - 4.13

Opponent ERA - 7.67

Texas State wins this game if...

It can shut down a Texas lineup that enters Tuesday night's contest scorching hot. The bats have come to life for the Longhorns in a big way over their last five games, as they've scored at least 10 runs in each one. During that stretch they are averaging 12.8 runs per contest.

Safe to say that they are dialed in at the plate. However, they now must get ready to face a Texas State pitching staff that has only allowed 64 runs through 15 games. This is what the Bobcats will need to rely on in this one. That version of themselves has the potential to take down any team.

While it won't be easy, if Texas State can slow down the Texas bats just enough, then it can send the Longhorns back to Austin with their first loss of the season.

Texas wins this game if...

It can get another strong outing from its starting pitcher, which will most likely be Sam Cozart on the mound. In each of his first two starts, the Longhorns' freshman pitcher has shown the potential to develop into a strong weekend arm during his time in Austin. However, the Bobcats will be his toughest test to date.

Through their first 15 games they have lit up opposing pitching to the tune of 111 runs. That comes out to a whopping 7.4 runs per game. Cozart, when dialed in, has shown he has the stuff to be untouchable and shut down opponents at the dish.

If he can bring that caliber of a performance to San Marcos against Texas State, then the Longhorns have a strong chance to leave this game still undefeated.