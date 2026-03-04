No. 3 Texas Handles Houston Christian, Cruises in Midweek Win: Longhorns Notebook

Another midweek game and another run-rule victory for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-0), as they handled business with ease against the Houston Christian Huskies (6-7).

Starting with Sam Cozart on the mound, the freshman delivered another beautiful outing in his second career start and appears to be a future ace. As for the offense, well, three innings of at least four runs is going to do the job more often than not.

It was a strong showing for the Longhorns, as their 16-3 run-rule victory was their fourth of the season and also the most runs they've scored yet. They continue to keep it rolling, remaining undefeated and showing they have the potential to be a dangerous team in conference play.

Three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ blowout win over the Huskies

Sam Cozart cements midweek status

Against the UTRGV Vaqueros last Tuesday, freshman Sam Cozart made the first start of his career. And he delivered an absolute gem. In his first start for Texas, the big fella tossed four shutout innings while allowing only one hit and racking up eight strikeouts.

He then picked up exactly where he left off against the Huskies in this one. Lasting one more inning, the freshman only allowed one hit – a solo home run – while striking out six and cruising through an efficient five innings of work.

While it’s only been a pair of midweek starts for Cozart, he so far looks like an ace in the making for the Longhorns.

Multiple crooked innings

So far this season, the Longhorns have certainly been no strangers to putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard. Their ability to strike in a hurry means any given inning can see them bat around and turn a close game into a rout.

This was the case once again against the Huskies. Entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Longhorns found themselves harboring a 2-1 with Cozart dealing on the mound. Then the bats exploded in a big way. Breaking the game wide open, they plated six runs and turned a slim lead into a comfortable, 8-1 lead.

Not quite done, they posted another crooked number one inning later in the fifth, putting up four runs this time, capped by a Carson Tinney three-run blast. In the sixth they did it again, adding another four-run inning. Texas proved just how potent its lineup can be when firing on all cylinders.

Borba waking up

Prior to his strong weekend in Houston, first baseman Casey Borba had shown flashes of the elite hitter he was in 2025. However, he had not quite put it together consistently for Texas in 2026. Now, though, that appears to be changing.

Continuing to see the ball well, Borba went 2-for-3 while also drawing a walk in the sixth inning. Borba and Carson Tinney were two of the Longhorns still looking to get going at the plate, and now the former looks like he’s figured it out.

With Borba seeming to get it going, this Texas lineup becomes that much more dangerous for opponents to deal with.

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns will be back in action this Friday evening, as they remain at home and welcome the USC Upstate Spartans to start a three-game weekend series.