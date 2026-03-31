No. 2 Texas Hosting Feisty Texas State Squad in Midweek Clash

After a strong showing over the weekend, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (23-4) are back in action for yet another midweek contest. They are wrapping up a mini four-game home stand and welcoming the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) on Tuesday evening.

The Longhorns, of course, are fresh off a sweep of the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. Impressing in the three-game series, they run-ruled Oklahoma in the opener before securing a pair of walk-off wins in the final two games to complete the sweep and improve to a sensational 7-2 in SEC play.

This isn't the first time these two squads are facing off this season, either. Going back to March 10, the Longhorns went on the road and handed the Bobcats a 15-4 loss. Completing the second half of the home-and-home on Tuesday evening, they'll look to avoid their recent trend of winning on the road and then losing the return game against Texas State in their own ballpark.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How do the Bobcats and Longhorns stack up?

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 31 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look a Texas State's season so far -

As has often been the case in recent years, the Bobcats are once again one of the nation's best mid-major teams and are primed to be a dangerous NCAA Tournament team. They've picked up multiple impressive wins so far, including a midweek victory over the UTSA Roadrunners and series sweep of the then No. 25 overall ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Texas State by the numbers -

Record - 19-8

Runs scored - 207

Runs allowed - 151

Team Avg. - .292

Opponent Avg. - .262

Team ERA - 5.28

Opponent ERA - 7.88

Texas State wins this game if...

It can follow in the footsteps of the Tarleton State Texans and Houston Cougars and their ability to keep the Longhorns offense in check. When they're firing on all cylinders, the Longhorns boast a potent lineup capable of putting up runs in bunches before an opponent can blink.

The Bobcats know this, though. They were handed a 15-4 loss by Texas earlier this season at home, in which they allowed three innings of at least three runs. Doing that again in this one will not bode well for their chances to secure a massive upset victory.

However, if it can keep Texas in check then Texas State will feel great about its chances of leaving Austin having handed the Longhorns their third midweek loss of the season.

Texas wins this game if...

It can get back to playing midweek games like it did the first four of the season. In those four contests, the Longhorns scored at least 10 runs in each and secured a run-rule victory in three, with the lone exception being a 15-4 rout of these Bobcats.

Since then, however, they've lost their last two midweek games against Tarleton State and Houston. Both instances saw the offense stifled, held to a combined five hits across the pair of losses. That is not going to cut it against any team.

Looking to avoid a third straight upset midweek loss, the Longhorns will aim to get the bats going early and often to repeat the success they've already experienced against Texas State this season.

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