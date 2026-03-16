No. 2 Texas Longhorns Take First SEC Series in Major Response vs. Ole Miss

Texas catcher Carson Tinney went 3-4 and fired his second monster shot of the season for a two-run home run blast in the second inning. First baseman Casey Borba stayed hot at the plate, slamming his fourth homer of the week.

Texas starting pitcher Dylan Volantis posted a career performance, breaking his strikeout record he set against Michigan State, tossing for 11 strikeouts.

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns clinched their first conference series of the year in an 8-2 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

“We responded, obviously, with Luke yesterday, Dylan today… It's good to see him get deeper in the game and be tested and have to make pitches,” Schlossnagle said. “We know he's able to do that as a relief pitcher, and today did as a starter.”

Volantis, Cozart Shutters Rebels

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

The Longhorns' starting rotation had its best series of the season against the Rebels, with Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, and Volantis allowing a combined six runs across their three starts.

While Texas unloaded six relief pitchers in the bullpen meltdown in the series opener, in the final two games of the series, the Longhorns only called on the pen twice. Both Harrison and Volantis were able to eat up quality innings for deep starts.

“It's the same thing every weekend, right? He's special,” Tinney said. “Obviously, just has a ton of control, throws a ton of strikes, and he can compete his butt off.”

Volantis held the Rebels scoreless for four frames before a lead-off double and a two-out RBI single brought in Ole Miss' first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning, but by then, though, the Longhorns bats held a 6-1 lead.

The sophomore was able to mow down Ole Miss’ lineup for his career-high 11 strikeouts in just six innings on the mound. The Rebels were held to their lowest hit total of the series, firing just seven hits during Volantis’ dominant performance.

“Tough one on Friday, but we forgot about it Saturday, Sunday. So all you can do is go out there and have fun,” Volantis said. “That's what this team does really well, we go out, we attack, have fun, good team bond.”

Sam Cozart, the Longhorns' midweek starter for the majority of the season, took over the reins in the top of the seventh inning for his first weekend appearance.

Like his performances against midmajors, Cozart was able to carry the tone set by Volantis. The freshman standout closed out with five strikeouts and allowed two hits, the second hit being a ninth-inning bunt.

Offensive Production Provided Early Cushion

Texas junior first baseman Casey Borba celebrates a home run against the Texas State Bobcats on Mar. 11, 2026, at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Texas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after just two batters, second basemen Ethan Mendoza fired a lead-off double to open the game with Tinney quickly bringing him home with a massive foot two-run homer over the batter's eye.

Jayden Duplantier fired a sac-fly in the second inning to bring freshman standout Anthony Pack Jr. home for the Longhorns' third run.

Borba remained hot at the plate, picking up his fourth home run of the week, and his third of the series against Ole Miss.

The Longhorns closed up their scoring in the sixth inning when Maddox Monsour stole third and then advanced home after a throwing error by the pitcher, and Tinney shot an RBI single.

Texas will face Tarleton State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.