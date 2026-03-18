No. 2 Texas Longhorns Upset by Tarleton State in Shocking Finish

In the Jim Schlossnagle era, spring break midweek games have not been the Longhorns greatest showings by any means.

Last season’s UTSA rolled into UFCU Disch-Falk and upset then No. 8 Texas in extra innings — this year’s edition was a more sure-handed loss for the Longhorns. Tarleton State held the Texas batting order to its lowest run and hit total of the season, as well as tearing up the Longhorns' bullpen in the fourth inning.

The four runs in the fourth were enough cushion to propel Tarleton State to its first-ranked win of the season, topping No. 2 Texas, 6-1, Tuesday night.

“In every way we got our rear ends kicked,” Schlossnagle said, “They threw more strikes, they made plays, they had competitive at-bats.”

Pitching Meltdown

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

Hudson Hamilton, a relief pitcher for the majority of his career, made his second career start against Tarleton State and was able to keep the Texans’ order in check, allowing one hit while picking up three strikeouts.

After three innings of work, Hamilton was pulled in favor of Kade Bing, a Tuesday starter for Texas last season, who made his first appearance of the season. Bing struggled mightily, nailing Rayner Heinrich with a pitch, allowing a single, and walking Carson Lorch to load the bases up after just 13 pitches.

Cal Higgins did not find much success in place of Bing on the mound, letting up an RBI single on the first pitch of his appearance. Higgins night was done after eight pitches, walking Brady Englett on a full count, loaded bases up once again.

“I think some people, sometimes throw balls, and that's part of the game, can't really control it,” pitcher Max Grubbs said. “Sometimes it happens. Sometimes it doesn't. One of those days today, and we'll move on from it.”

Finally, Max Grubbs would be the third and final call from the bullpen for Texas, closing out the inning. Grubbs, though, did not escape the inning without some damage, allowing a two-RBI single further extending the Texans’ lead. Bing and Higgins accounted for the four earned runs in the fourth.

Grubbs and his replacement, Brody Walls, were able to settle the Tarleton State order down the stretch, allowing two runs while combining for seven strikeouts. Despite the performance by the righties, their batting order didn’t match their production.

“They definitely had some momentum, its just how the game goes sometimes,” Grubbs said. “It is what it is.”

Hitters Ice Cold

Tarleton State Texans infielder Cris Enriquez (10) celebrates their 4-2 win over the GCU Lopes during their WAC tournament game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Catcher Carson Tinney and pinch hitter Josh Livingston account for the Longhorns two hits against Tarleton State, with Tinney being the only one to drive in a run on a 376-foot home run in the bottom of the first.

The Texans pitchers were able to dice up the Longhorns' order for 12 strikeouts, holding eight or the nine starters hitless at the plate tonight. Tinney was the only starter to register a hit, while Larson came in for catcher Andrew Ermis in the ninth, coming up just the second Texas hit.

While the Longhorns struggled at the plate, they did have solid at-bats, drawing nine walks, but were unable to drive in any of those base runners.

“You get one hit in the first inning and one hit in the ninth, you’re not going to win too many games that way,” Schlossnagle said. “Tarleton beat us in every phase of the game. Doesn't matter who you are, doesn't matter what name on your jersey.”

Texas will face No. 4 Auburn for its first conference away series of the season on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

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