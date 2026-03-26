In sports, a big part of who you are as a team can be determined by how well you bounce back from adversity. For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-4, 4-2), they've shown they can do that extremely well so far this season.

They'll have to do so again on Thursday night, however, as they prepare to kick off a massive three-game series against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (19-5, 4-2). A bounce back to get in the win column would be huge for the Longhorns, especially after their performance in a loss to the Houston Cougars.

After taking two games in a huge road series win against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers, they turned around and collapsed against the Cougars. Despite taking a 7-0 lead, they could not keep it as the bats went ice cold and the bullpen fell apart -- a recurring trend early in the campaign.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas returns home to take on the Sooners

While coming off a loss isn't ideal, they did so in their series against Auburn and managed to win that one. Repeating that feat will be far from easy, though. This Sooners squad has been one of the best in the country out of the gate and can easily take this one from Texas if the bullpen issues continue.

Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be staff ace, Ruger Riojas. He has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball so far this season and will look to continue his strong start against a dangerous Oklahoma lineup.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening a big three-game series against the Sooners on Thursday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Thursday March 26 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Ashton Larson

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Gambill: Double

Johnson: Sac bunt, Gambill to third

Brock: Groundout to first, Gambill out at home

Bottom First:

LJ Mercurius (Oklahoma) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout looking

Tinney: Walk

Robbins: Single

Tinney caught stealing

Rodriguez: RBI double, Longhorns lead 1-0

Becerra: RBI single, advanced to second, Longhorns lead 2-0

Pack: Walk

Both runners advanced (wild pitch)

Borba: Two-run single, Longhorns lead 4-0

Duplantier: Line out to short

Top Second:

Willits: Groundout to second

LaChance: Single

Blair: Fly out to left

Stevens: Strikeout swinging

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