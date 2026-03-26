Longhorns Strike First, Lead Sooners 4-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
In sports, a big part of who you are as a team can be determined by how well you bounce back from adversity. For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-4, 4-2), they've shown they can do that extremely well so far this season.
They'll have to do so again on Thursday night, however, as they prepare to kick off a massive three-game series against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (19-5, 4-2). A bounce back to get in the win column would be huge for the Longhorns, especially after their performance in a loss to the Houston Cougars.
After taking two games in a huge road series win against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers, they turned around and collapsed against the Cougars. Despite taking a 7-0 lead, they could not keep it as the bats went ice cold and the bullpen fell apart -- a recurring trend early in the campaign.
Texas returns home to take on the Sooners
While coming off a loss isn't ideal, they did so in their series against Auburn and managed to win that one. Repeating that feat will be far from easy, though. This Sooners squad has been one of the best in the country out of the gate and can easily take this one from Texas if the bullpen issues continue.
Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be staff ace, Ruger Riojas. He has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball so far this season and will look to continue his strong start against a dangerous Oklahoma lineup.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening a big three-game series against the Sooners on Thursday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Thursday March 26 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jayden Duplantier
DH - Ashton Larson
P - Ruger Riojas
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Gambill: Double
Johnson: Sac bunt, Gambill to third
Brock: Groundout to first, Gambill out at home
Bottom First:
LJ Mercurius (Oklahoma) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout looking
Tinney: Walk
Robbins: Single
Tinney caught stealing
Rodriguez: RBI double, Longhorns lead 1-0
Becerra: RBI single, advanced to second, Longhorns lead 2-0
Pack: Walk
Both runners advanced (wild pitch)
Borba: Two-run single, Longhorns lead 4-0
Duplantier: Line out to short
Top Second:
Willits: Groundout to second
LaChance: Single
Blair: Fly out to left
Stevens: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98