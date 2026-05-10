The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (36—12, 15—10) are undoubtedly more than ready to get out of Knoxville and to do it in a hurry. In fact, they'd like be extremely happy to not have to deal with the Tennessee Volunteers (34—17, 13—13) again for the foreseeable future.

Dating back to last season, the Longhorns opened their first ever SEC Tournament appearance with a game against the Volunteers. At one point they led 4-0 but could not hold the lead and would eventually lose 7-5 in extra innings.

Things have not gone much better for them this season in their series so far against the Volunteers. First, they dropped the opener on Friday evening 5-1 and saw Dylan Volantis lose his first game of the season. In fact, it was only his second career loss with the other coming against, you guessed it, Tennessee.

Can Texas overcome its Tennessee problem on Sunday?

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

Saturday was much different. After taking a 3-0 lead in the first, Luke Harrison gave up two solo home runs in the home half and another in the second to see the game tied 3-3. It would be all Volunteers from there, as they scored in every inning and easily cruised to a 14-9 series-clinching win.

However, it wasn't all bad news for the Longhorns on Saturday. While No. 5 Georgia did clinch the SEC, No. 9 Texas A&M dropped its series against No. 20 Ole Miss, which means a win in the finale keeps them tied for second in the standings and still in a strong place to get a double-bye in the conference tournament.

They'll be sending Ruger Riojas to the mound, hoping the veteran right-hander can deliver a strong performance and quiet the Tennessee lineup.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to salvage their series against the Volunteers and avoid being swept on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday May 10 - 11 a.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Ethan Mendoza

2B - Jayden Duplantier

CF - Maddox Monsour

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Taylor Tracey (Tennessee) pitching

Robbins: Fly out to right

Tinney: Pop out to first

Pack: Walk

Becerra: Walk

Pack stole third

Rodriguez: Three-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-0

Borba: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 4-0

Mendoza: Walk

Chandler Day (Tennessee) pitching

Duplantier: Fly out to right

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