Longhorns Trail Volunteers 4-3 After Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (36—11, 15—9) did not enjoy themselves in the opener on Friday evening against the Tennessee Volunteers (33—17, 12—13). It was a rough night for them, both at the plate and on the mound.
You're not going to win many games when you struggle to string together hits. This is a lesson the Longhorns have learned more than once this season and one they were reminded of last night. From the first inning it was clear they were going to struggle at the plate.
And struggle they did, as Tennessee starter Tegan Kuhns had their number immediately. He kept Texas in check and tossed seven shutout innings, racking up a whopping 15 strikeouts in the process and giving up only four hits and one walk.
Can the Longhorns bounce back offensively?
Texas' lone run came off the bat of none other than superstar outfielder Aiden Robbins, as he blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to prevent a shutout. He was also the lone starter to not register a strikeout, while the other Longhorns combined to rack up 19 as a team in the 5-1 loss.
Their woes at the plate weren't the only bad news, either, as Ethan Mendoza left the game early after landing awkwardly following a dive to stop a ground ball. On the mound, the usually rock solid Dylan Volantis was off his game, allowing three runs and recording only two strikeouts in five innings.
Now, they'll hand the ball to veteran left-hander, Luke Harrison, hoping he can deliver a strong outing on the mound while the bats get it going at the plate in order to tie the series.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to bounce back and even up the series against the Volunteers on Saturday evening,
How to watch/listen -
Saturday May 9 - 5 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' lineup will be listed below -
RF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
3B - Temo Becerra
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Casey Borba
DH - Presley Courville
CF - Maddox Monsour
2B - Jayden Duplantier
P - Luke Harrison
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Evan Blanco (Tennessee) pitching
Robbins: Fly out to right
Tinney: Walk
Pack: Single, Tinney to third
Tinney scored, Pack advanced to second (balk), Longhorns lead 1-0
Becerra: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-0
Rodriguez: Single, out at second
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Wright: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-1
Grimmer: Groundout to first
Ford: Line out to third
Grindlinger: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-2
Clark: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Courville: Strikeout swinging
Monsour: Strikeout swinging
Duplantier: Fly out to right
Bottom Second:
Chapman: Groundout to second
Lawless: Groundout to pitcher
Marin: Solo home run, Longhorns and Volunteers tied 3-3
Brown: Fly out to center
Top Third:
Robbins: Groundout to third
Tinney: Strikeout swinging
Pack: Single
Becerra: Single
Rodriguez: Groundout to first (3-1)
Bottom Third:
Wright: Pop out to catcher
Grimmer: Single
Ford: Walk
Grindlinger: RBI double, Ford to third, Longhorns trail 4-3
Clark: Fly out to center
Chapman: Walk
Lawless: Groundout to short
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98