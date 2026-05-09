The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (36—11, 15—9) did not enjoy themselves in the opener on Friday evening against the Tennessee Volunteers (33—17, 12—13). It was a rough night for them, both at the plate and on the mound.

You're not going to win many games when you struggle to string together hits. This is a lesson the Longhorns have learned more than once this season and one they were reminded of last night. From the first inning it was clear they were going to struggle at the plate.

And struggle they did, as Tennessee starter Tegan Kuhns had their number immediately. He kept Texas in check and tossed seven shutout innings, racking up a whopping 15 strikeouts in the process and giving up only four hits and one walk.

Can the Longhorns bounce back offensively?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas' lone run came off the bat of none other than superstar outfielder Aiden Robbins, as he blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to prevent a shutout. He was also the lone starter to not register a strikeout, while the other Longhorns combined to rack up 19 as a team in the 5-1 loss.

Their woes at the plate weren't the only bad news, either, as Ethan Mendoza left the game early after landing awkwardly following a dive to stop a ground ball. On the mound, the usually rock solid Dylan Volantis was off his game, allowing three runs and recording only two strikeouts in five innings.

Now, they'll hand the ball to veteran left-hander, Luke Harrison, hoping he can deliver a strong outing on the mound while the bats get it going at the plate in order to tie the series.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to bounce back and even up the series against the Volunteers on Saturday evening,

How to watch/listen -

Saturday May 9 - 5 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Presley Courville

CF - Maddox Monsour

2B - Jayden Duplantier

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Evan Blanco (Tennessee) pitching

Robbins: Fly out to right

Tinney: Walk

Pack: Single, Tinney to third

Tinney scored, Pack advanced to second (balk), Longhorns lead 1-0

Becerra: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-0

Rodriguez: Single, out at second

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Wright: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-1

Grimmer: Groundout to first

Ford: Line out to third

Grindlinger: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-2

Clark: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Courville: Strikeout swinging

Monsour: Strikeout swinging

Duplantier: Fly out to right

Bottom Second:

Chapman: Groundout to second

Lawless: Groundout to pitcher

Marin: Solo home run, Longhorns and Volunteers tied 3-3

Brown: Fly out to center

Top Third:

Robbins: Groundout to third

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Single

Becerra: Single

Rodriguez: Groundout to first (3-1)

Bottom Third:

Wright: Pop out to catcher

Grimmer: Single

Ford: Walk

Grindlinger: RBI double, Ford to third, Longhorns trail 4-3

Clark: Fly out to center

Chapman: Walk

Lawless: Groundout to short

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