TV, Streaming Information for No. 4 Texas vs Tennessee

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns will hit the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers for the final time in the 2026 season. This is the first time in program history that the Longhorns will travel to Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

The Volunteers have had a rocky Southeastern Conference slate under first-year head coach Josh Elander. Tennessee heads into its last home stand of the season with an 11-13 record and just four SEC series victories to its name.

The Longhorns are looking to wrap up their spot this weekend as one of the eight national seeds against the Volunteers.

Here’s how to watch the final road series for the Longhorns this weekend.

How to Watch No. 4 Texas vs Tennessee Volunteers

Texas sophomore shortstop Adrian Rodriguez steals third base in the seventh inning against the UTSA Roadrunners on May 5, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Rylan Renteria, The Paisano

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers

What: Ninth SEC series of the season

When: Friday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tenn.)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday), ESPN 2 (Sunday)

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Volunteers, the defending national champions, ended their title defense with a 46-19 record and fell to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Meet the Coaches

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Josh Elander, Tennessee: One of the many Schlossnagle disciples in the head coaching ranks, Elander played catcher at TCU before jumping into professional baseball. He’s been a part of the Volunteers' coaching staff since 2018 and won the 2024 National Championship, notably beating Schlossnagle and Texas A&M in Omaha. Elander was promoted to head coach after Tony Vitello left to become the San Fransico Giants manager.

What To Know About The Volunteers

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It has been a rocky season for the Vols, losing conference series to Georgia, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Ole Miss, while claiming victories against LSU, Missouri, Alabama, and sweeping a series against then-No. 9 Mississippi State.

At the plate, Tennessee is led by Wright Garrett, batting an .350 average with 49 hits, 23 RBI and six home runs. The Vols’ home run and RBI leader is Henry Ford with 15 homers and 49 RBI heading into the series with the Longhorns.

Despite their under .500 record in conference play, the starting arms for the Volunteers have been solid. Tennessee ace Tegan Kuhns has allowed 25 earned runs with a .346 ERA across his 11 starts this season.

Kuhns, Saturday and Sunday starters, Evan Blanco, and Landon Mack have been serviceable starters with all three delivering as inning eaters to preserve the bullpen this season.

Just like the Longhorns, the Vols have a premier freshman closer in Cam Appenzeller, who holds a 4.12 ERA and has tossed for 49 strikeouts this year.

Notably, Lindsey Nelson Stadium is a smaller stadium compared to UFCU Disch-Falk Field and has been known for being a hitter-friendly ballpark. The Centerfield straightaway is 390 feet, with left and right field being 320 feet down the line.

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