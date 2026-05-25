No. 5 Texas Baseball Secures Second Consecutive Austin Regional

When the season started, expectations were high in Austin for the No. 5 Texas Longhorns. Especially with the team eager to get back on the diamond and erase the sour taste that losing their own Austin Regional last season left in their mouths.

Now, their chance to do exactly that is here once again. For the second straight season, the Longhorns will be playing postseason baseball from the comfort of UFCU Disch-Falk Field. On Sunday evening, they were announced as one of the 16 NCAA Tournament Regional hosts.

Their exact seed and Austin Regional opponents will not be revealed until tomorrow during the Selection Monday show at 11 a.m. CT, but for now it is confirmed that they are indeed a host. As for where you can expect them to slot in the 16, one can make their best rough guess.

Texas will welcome three teams to Austin for a home Regional

Texas Longhorns infielder Temo Becerra celebrates after recording an RBI base hit against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | University of Texas Athletics

Despite an early exit in the SEC Tournament following the 8-1 loss to No. 12 Arkansas, most projections see the Longhorns as a national seed. In these predictions they are often listed as the No. 5 or No. 6 national seed, which would also mean an Austin Super Regional should they advance out of the Regional.

Of course, that is much easier said than done. They learned that lesson one year ago when they hosted an Austin Regional. After winning their opener, they would lose to UTSA on Saturday and then again on Sunday evening — seeing their season come to a disappointing and early end.

Now, they'll look to avoid that same fate. Working in their favor is a roster that, on paper, is one of the deepest in the country. Starting on the mound, the rotation of Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison is one of the best in the country when all three are dialed in.

At the plate, the offense is led by the dynamic transfer tandem of Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney at the top of the lineup. They're complemented by superstar freshman Anthony Pack Jr. and other key bats like Temo Becerra and Adrian Rodriguez.

For now, the Longhorns can celebrate another successful regular season, one which saw them win 40 games for the second straight year. Once their opponents are revealed, though, it'll be back to work trying to get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.

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