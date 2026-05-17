No. 6 Texas Sweeps Missouri on Senior Day to End Regular Season

Four months, 52 games and the change from bitterly cold to brutally hot weather later, the 2026 college baseball regular season has come to an end for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns.

Freshman outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. went 3-4, his sixth three-plus hit game this season, driving in a pair of RBI. Junior catcher Carson Tinney picked up his third straight two-hit game, for 3 RBI in the season finale.

Texas picked up its second sweep of the season, beating the last-place Missouri Tigers, 12-7, Saturday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns now have back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 seasons.

With the series victory, the Longhorns have wrapped up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and a top-8 national seed to host an NCAA Regional later this month.

“We all know what the standard is here, but I am proud of our team to win 19 games in this league,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Really proud of our team, but we have got to be better, we have got to play better, we got to get healthy, and that's everybody this time of year, and we've played well enough to earn the right of the time to get healthy.”

The Longhorns Close Out Regular Season With Tight Knit Affair

Texas freshman pitcher Brett Crossland tosses a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It was a strange final game of the season for the Longhorns, and it started with Ruger Riojas being pulled just five pitches into the game.

Rojas earned the senior day start and the first out of the game, but was quickly pulled to open up the bullpen arms to get some action in. Texas got to mix in work for relief pitchers that either haven’t played much or got some maintenance in before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

“I'm not gonna tell you, he felt like a 10, but he didn't feel any worse than last week,” Schlossnagle said. “We wanted to get Cody Howard an extended look. We wanted to get [Cal] Higgins in the game.”

Brody Walls and Higgins were the first two arms out of the Longhorns' bullpen, putting together a decent performance, tossing for a combined three strikeouts and allowing two home runs in the first and third innings, respectively.

In just his fifth appearance of the season, Cody Howard was able to eat up innings in the middle of the game, lasting 3.2 innings and picking up three strikeouts.

Missouri was able to march back in the eighth inning under Howard’s watch, with a 2 RBI double from Tigers catcher Mateo Serna. Pinch hitter Tyler Macon drove in Serna for the third run of the inning for Missouri.

The Tigers picked up two more runs with a second 2 RBI double against Brett Crossland in the eighth inning before Thomas Burns replaced him to get the final out.

In a surprise, Kaleb Rogers, a freshman pitcher, made his first appearance of the season and burned his redshirt in the process. Rogers sealed the game and the series sweep with a full count strikeout.

Schlossnagle is not worried about losing Rogers’ redshirt with the impending passing of the 5-for-5 proposal.

“I'm really counting that 5-for-5 thing for passing, which we've been told, although it hasn't officially passed yet,” Schlossnagle said.

Pack Jr. picked up an RBI single to kick-start the offense in the fourth inning. Tinney and Josh Livingston were able to drive in 3 RBI with a pair of doubles for a four-run set and the lead.

Temo Beccera and Ashton Larson were able to position themselves in scoring position with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the eighth inning, before Casey Borba and Jayden Duplantier were walked to send in the first of six insurance runs late.

Tinney drove in the final run of the afternoon, a single up the left side, allowing Duplantier to score the 12th run of the game.

“When you have a great player like [Aiden] Robbins go down, then you have another great player that just carries it. He really did,” said Schlossnagle about Carson Tinney this weekend.

The Longhorns picked up six stolen bases in the series finale, with Tinney and Pack Jr. accounting for four. Tinney’s steal in the second inning rolled the Texas season total into three digits for the first time since the 2005 National Championship season.

As the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, Texas avoids the first two rounds and will face either the No. 7, 10th, or 15th seed next Friday at 3 p.m. CT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.