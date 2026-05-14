TV, Streaming Information for No. 6 Texas vs Missouri

The end is here — the No. 6 Texas Longhorns will face the Missouri Tigers for the final conference series of the 2026 season.

Texas is coming off its second series loss of the season, losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville last weekend. Missouri is holding firm in last place in the Southeastern Conference, but the Tigers captured their first home conference series victory since 2024 against the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

Here’s how to watch the final home regular-season home stand for the Longhorns.

How to Watch No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs Missouri Tigers

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

Who: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri Tigers

What: Final SEC series of the season

When: Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Tigers struggled, going 16-39, and got swept in nine conference series last season. Their only series win last season came against Texas A&M, sweeping the Aggies in College Station.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Kerrick Jackson, Missouri: In his third season at the helm in Columbia, Jackson has been tasked with rebuilding the Tigers' baseball program. Jackson was hired in 2024, after just one season at Memphis, with previous head coaching stops including a successful tenure at Southern University. Under Jackson, Southern reached their second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021, losing in two games in the Austin Regional.

What To Know About The Tigers

Missouri’s Pierre Seals (5) runs toward home plate during a baseball game between Tennessee and Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 20, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like last season, Missouri has struggled all year long and has occupied last place in the SEC, holding a 6-21 conference record heading into the final series of the season. Although an improvement from last season, the Tigers own two conference series victories over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Former Big-12 Conference foe Missouri returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the first time since the 2011 season. Texas swept in the final Big-12 Conference series.

The Tigers' arms are led by ace Josh McDevitt with a 4.08 ERA and 91 strikeouts across his 13 starts this season. Relief arms, Dane Bjorn and Juan Villarreal, are Missouri’s premier bullpen arms, with both of their ERA’s hovering around the 3.30 mark.

Kam Durnin leads the Tigers hitters with a .329 batting average for 46 hits and seven home runs, while Jase Woita leads Missouri with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs this season.