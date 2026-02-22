Robbins Hits for the Cycle, Texas Longhorns Take Series over Michigan State

After going 0-5 in the series opener against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins went a perfect 4-4 at the plate, hitting a single, double, triple, and home run.

Robbins became the first Longhorn player in over a decade to hit for the cycle since David Hinjosa in the 2015 season.

Despite the impressive performance from Robbins, the Longhorns barley eeked out the victory over the Spartans. Robbins solo home run shot in the eighth inning gave them enough cushion to claim a 3-1 victory and the series on Saturday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

“I can't remember the last time I coached the guy who hit for the cycle,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “[Robbins] didn't have his best night last night and just came back, and you see what I'm talking about. When guys use the whole field to hit — special hitters.”

First True Pitching Duel of the Season

Michigan State pitcher Tommy Szczepanski (14) celebrates after the final out at Jim Patterson Stadium as the Louisville Cardinals baseball fell 4–3 to the Michigan State Spartans baseball in the season opener in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spartans starting pitcher Carter Monke was impressive in his 6.1-inning start, tearing through a daunting Longhorns batting order.

Despite a rough first inning, allowing a trio of hits and one run, Monke really found a sweet spot on the mound for the rest of his appearance. Monke only had difficulty with Robbins and Longhorns’ third basemen, Temo Beccera at the plate, the two who went hitless last night.

“I thought their pitcher was outstanding. I mean, really great job,” Schlossnagle said. “We kept trying to get him to elevate the ball, and he didn't do it. He kept throwing their change up, you know, nonstop and keeping the ball on the ground.”

It took the Longhorns until the seventh inning to put another run on the board to break the tie, swapping out Ashton Larson for the much quicker Jayden Duplaniter to pinch run. Duplaniter was able to come home after a passed ball by Spartans’ pitcher Nolan Higgins to make the game 2-1.

Robbins led off the eighth inning, cashing in on the full count for a solo home run. His second home run ball narrowly ended up foul, but hit at the sweet spot to stay fair, giving Texas a two-run cushion late.

“I didn't even know it hit off the pole until I watched the replay,” Robbins said. “It was just a crazy swing.”

Texas starter Luke Harrison gave the Longhorns a respectable four-inning performance, allowing four hits, a single run, and two strikeouts. Max Grubbs came in after a brief appearance from Haiden Leffew. Grubbs weathered the storm, keeping the Spartans hitless — striking out two in his three-inning day for his first win of the season.

Thomas Burns came in for the final inning, blazing through the Spartans' order with three consecutive strikeouts to secure the series for Texas.

"If you're gonna have a successful season, you've got to win games a lot of different ways,” Schlossnagle said. “There may be days where it's 13-1, there's days where it's 13-11, and just kind of fight your way through it… I thought we played well.”

Texas will look to complete the series sweep against Michigan State tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.