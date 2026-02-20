Hot Start Aside, Texas Knows Michigan State Won’t Be Easy

The Texas Longhorns enter this weekend likely feeling pretty darn good about themselves after an undefeated start to the season.

Texas baseball is coming off a dominant 14-4 run-rule victory over Lamar on Tuesday that saw an explosive offensive effort. Before that, strong pitching powered a weekend sweep of UC Davis to open the year.

Now, Texas turns its attention to a Michigan State team that made noise last weekend by taking a road series against then-No. 8 Louisville. But head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s club is not treating the matchup like just another early-season series.

Texas baseball primed for challenge from Spartans

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State impressed against a Louisville program that reached the College World Series semifinals just a season ago, something that has not gone unnoticed inside the Texas clubhouse.

“I think you’re always looking to measure yourself against the best," Schlossnagle said. "Michigan State’s gotten off to a great start this season. [This] will tell us what kind of team we have and what kind of team they have, right? Everything’s kind of still up in the air."

The Spartans won the first two games against the Cardinals behind strong pitching and timely offense. Sophomore right-hander Aiden Donovan delivered a steady outing Friday, allowing one run over five innings in a 4-3 victory and figures to be a key arm Texas must prepare for.

Late solo home runs from Adam Broski and Randy Seymour helped secure the opener. Seymour was excellent in the series; The senior first baseman started all three games, hitting .385 with five hits in 13 at-bats, two home runs and six RBIs.

Junior outfielder Parker Picot headlined the offensive explosion Saturday for the Spartans, smacking a grand slam in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the sixth to finish with eight RBIs — the most by a Spartan in a game since 2000.

Monster day for Parker Picot (rf, @MSUBaseball) who went 2-for-3 with 2 HR & 8 RBIs in the Spartans 13-4 win over #8 Louisville.



"That (2nd) HR to right center, I thought that was the perfect swing," said @BossJake. "He was balanced, let the ball travel and he back spun it." pic.twitter.com/ivV7syUhxW — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) February 15, 2026

Louisville avoided a sweep with a 9-1 win Sunday, taking advantage of defensive mistakes and a shaky Spartan start as Michigan State managed just four hits in the finale.

“It’s pretty awesome, a team that doesn’t get outside very much goes to Louisville and plays clean baseball the way they did,” Schlossnagle said.

Despite being unranked, the Spartans have all of the right components to pose a legitimate early-season test for Texas.

“I thought UC Davis was competitive," Schlossnagle said. "This is certainly going to be a step up."

The series kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.