Hot Start Aside, Texas Knows Michigan State Won’t Be Easy
The Texas Longhorns enter this weekend likely feeling pretty darn good about themselves after an undefeated start to the season.
Texas baseball is coming off a dominant 14-4 run-rule victory over Lamar on Tuesday that saw an explosive offensive effort. Before that, strong pitching powered a weekend sweep of UC Davis to open the year.
Now, Texas turns its attention to a Michigan State team that made noise last weekend by taking a road series against then-No. 8 Louisville. But head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s club is not treating the matchup like just another early-season series.
Texas baseball primed for challenge from Spartans
Michigan State impressed against a Louisville program that reached the College World Series semifinals just a season ago, something that has not gone unnoticed inside the Texas clubhouse.
“I think you’re always looking to measure yourself against the best," Schlossnagle said. "Michigan State’s gotten off to a great start this season. [This] will tell us what kind of team we have and what kind of team they have, right? Everything’s kind of still up in the air."
The Spartans won the first two games against the Cardinals behind strong pitching and timely offense. Sophomore right-hander Aiden Donovan delivered a steady outing Friday, allowing one run over five innings in a 4-3 victory and figures to be a key arm Texas must prepare for.
Late solo home runs from Adam Broski and Randy Seymour helped secure the opener. Seymour was excellent in the series; The senior first baseman started all three games, hitting .385 with five hits in 13 at-bats, two home runs and six RBIs.
Junior outfielder Parker Picot headlined the offensive explosion Saturday for the Spartans, smacking a grand slam in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the sixth to finish with eight RBIs — the most by a Spartan in a game since 2000.
Louisville avoided a sweep with a 9-1 win Sunday, taking advantage of defensive mistakes and a shaky Spartan start as Michigan State managed just four hits in the finale.
“It’s pretty awesome, a team that doesn’t get outside very much goes to Louisville and plays clean baseball the way they did,” Schlossnagle said.
Despite being unranked, the Spartans have all of the right components to pose a legitimate early-season test for Texas.
“I thought UC Davis was competitive," Schlossnagle said. "This is certainly going to be a step up."
The series kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Avery Barstad is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism major and a sports analytics and business minor. She also covers the women’s swim and dive team for The Daily Texan. Barstad is from Dallas and loves to attend Dallas Stars and Cowboys games while visiting home. You can find her on X @AveryBarst86215.Follow AveryBarst86215