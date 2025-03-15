Schedule Change Announced for No. 11 Texas Baseball's Mississippi State Series
After taking their conference opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5) on Friday afternoon, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (15-1) will have to wait an extra day for their chance to clinch their first series win as members of the SEC.
Due to potentially dangerous weather throughout forecasted throughout the day Saturday, the second game of this three-game series will be postponed. Instead there will be a double header on Sunday.
The first game is scheduled for its initial 1 p.m. CT start time, with the series finale set to take place 40 minutes after the conclusion of game two.
A win in either of the two games on Sunday would secure a series win for the Longhorns -- their first as members of the SEC. Of course, they'd undoubtedly prefer to take both and sweep their way through the first weekend of conference play.
On the mound in game two will be the usual Saturday starter, southpaw Luke Harrison. He's looked strong to start the 2025 season and sports a 2-0 record with a 1.53 ERA in his first four appearances, with 19 strikeouts to his name as well.
As for the series finale, there has not been an announcement as to who will take the mound for the Longhorns. One option is freshman Dylan Volantis, who made his first start in the finale against Santa Clara. In that outing he tossed 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in the 6-1 win.
For now, though, the Longhorns will certainly take advantage of an opportunity to gain an extra recovery day ahead of an exciting double header on Sunday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI