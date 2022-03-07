Skip to main content

No. 1 Texas Goes 2-1 in Shriners Classic, Suffers First Loss To UCLA

A complete recap of all three Texas games from the Shriners College Classic.

The Longhorns entered the Shriners Classic with a 9-0 record and a desire to prove they're the best team in the country. They started the weekend off strong with convincing wins over both Tennessee and LSU, only allowing three runs over two games. Texas, however, would not end the weekend undefeated as they were handed their first loss on the season by UCLA in Sunday's contest. 

Game 1: Texas 7 Tennessee 2

The battle to determine 'the real UT' did not disappoint. It was a pitcher's duel out of the gate, with both starters stifling the opposing lineups. Tennessee's Chase Burns looked like a front-end starter, striking out 10 over five one-run innings, with the lone run off a Trey Faltine home run in the fifth. Texas' Pete Hansen went six innings, only allowing one run with the lone run also coming off a home run in the fifth inning. 

After Burns exited, the Longhorn offense broke the game wide open, posting three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Ivan Melendez was the catalyst for the Texas offense, driving in two on a double and triple. While the bullpen did allow one more run to come across in the seventh inning, they were able to get it to closer Aaron Nixon, who tossed two shutout innings to end the game, securing the win for Texas. 

Trey Faltine

Trey Faltine

Pete Hansen

Pete Hansen 

Ivan Melendez

Ivan Melendez

Game 2: Texas 6 LSU 1

This was arguably the most anticipated game of the weekend, as both teams entered ranked in the top 10. Unlike their game against Tennessee, the Texas offense busted this one open early, as they brought across four runs in the second inning. Doug Hodo led the way on offense, launching a no doubt three-run home run to give Texas an early 4-0 lead. 

One run would have been enough for Tristan Stevens, as he pitched a gem on Saturday, throwing seven shutout innings, making it 19 innings without allowing an earned run on the season. LSU's lone run came in the eighth inning but the Longhorn pitching staff was once again dominant, stifling a potent Tiger offense. 

Ivan Melendez
Stevens 4

Tristan Stevens

Team 1

Doug Hodo celebrates with his teammates. 

Duplantier 3

Andre Duplantier II

Game 3: Texas 1 UCLA 5

While the Texas offense showed how potent they can be on Friday and Saturday, they fell flat on Sunday afternoon in their first loss of the season. They only tallied one run on five hits, which came off a mammoth of a home run from Ivan Melendez. The Longhorns threatened a few times throughout the game but the Bruin pitching staff effectively shut down the Longhorn bats. 

As for their usually dominant pitching staff, Sunday was far and away their worst performance of the young season. Typical Sunday starter Tanner Witt was scratched from his start for precautionary reasons, as the Longhorns looked to Lucas Gordon to get the job done in his absence. Gordon did his job, managing four innings of one-run baseball. However, the bullpen simply couldn't keep the Bruins off the bases, giving up four more runs, as Texas would ultimately lose 5-1. 

Ivan Melendez
