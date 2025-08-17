Texas Longhorns DE Colin Simmons Details Growth Ahead of Second Season
Not very many freshmen in the college football world made an impact as much as Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons.
Who are we kidding, not many college football players in general made an impact as much as the Dallas native did for the Burnt Orange his first collegiate season.
And the accolades from last year and preseason award watch list namings fully suggest that a sophomore slump is not a possibility for the reigning Freshman of the Year.
And even Simmons himself admits that he has come a long way in just a short amount of time on the college gridiron.
"Getting Better at Everything..."
During his media availability earlier in the week, Simmons was asked how well-rounded he believes he was as a player this time around as compared to last year coming fresh out of Duncanville High School.
His answer was surely promising to Longhorn fans.
"I want to say that I've really paid attention to the little things this offseason," Simmons said. "In fall camp, I've really been paying attention to my eyes and my IQ of the game and just getting better at everything that's a part of my game."
Simmons also spoke of how well he's adjusted to training camp now that he's already been through a year of it, how well he understands the playbook now, and how he's basically just having fun at this point.
"I'm hella comfortable, I feel way more comfortable than I was my freshman year," said the defender. "Especially with knowing the playbook, and just, you know, flying around out there and having fun, and that's really the main thing with me, you know, is just having fun. I don't want to think of it as a job or something that I have to do. Just go out there, have fun, do what I'm supposed to do, do my assignment, and get better as a team."
It should be safe to say that Simmons definitely did what he was supposed to do for Steve Sarkisian's defense last season, racking up 48 combined tackles (31 solo), 14 tackles for loss of yardage, nine sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles, which included seven tackles and two sacks in a 35-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
For his monumental freshman campaign, he was awarded Maxwell Football Club's Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and was also named to the Freshman All-American Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Simmons and the Horns will look to repeat their success from 2024 when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes to begin their championship hunt, the exact same team that brought an abrupt end to that hunt just seven months ago.