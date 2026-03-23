Multiple Conference Title Contenders Emerge: Around the SEC

Two weeks into conference play and the SEC has already turned into an all-out slugfest. Not that anyone is surprised, though, as it has consistently been the best conference in college baseball for several years now.

For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, it was yet another strong showing against a tough opponent in the No. 5 Auburn Tigers. They did what needed to be done and took the series, which was especially impressive after coming up short in the opener and narrowly missing out on a road sweep.

Elsewhere, the top of the conference continues to be a logjam with multiple teams sitting at 4-2 after two weekends of conference play. There's still plenty of season left, though, and multiple big-time series to go. For now, let's take a look at who had the best and worst showings in the SEC this weekend.

Who were this week's biggest losers and winners in the SEC?

Oklahoma Sooners outfielder Jason Walk (1) takes first base against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggest Winners

No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-3, 4-2)

This was perhaps the easiest call of the three in our winners section. In fact, the argument can be made that the Longhorns' series win over the No. 5 Auburn Tigers is the best by any team in the country so far in 2026.

Billed as a true heavyweight bout between two Omaha hopefuls, this series more than delivered. After dropping the opener on a walk-off loss, though, the Longhorns needed to bounce back in a big way. And bounce back they did.

While the second game was closer than comfort, the finale was a 5-0 win with the pitching staff firing on all cylinders. As a result, they are now 4-2 in conference play and have cemented their status as a strong contender to make it back to the College World Series.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (19-5, 4-2)

Through their first 24 games, the Sooners have been one of the nation's top storylines. They were considered a dark horse in the SEC prior to the season and have shed that label, emerging as simply a clear-cut contender.

Opening conference play last weekend, they took two out of three from the Texas A&M Aggies. Keeping that momentum rolling, Oklahoma picked up its second SEC series win this weekend against the LSU Tigers.

Yes, the Tigers have struggled so far this season. That doesn't negate what the Sooners did, though. They went into a hostile environment in Baton Rouge, handled business and left among the teams tied for first place in the conference.

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 3-3)

How you bounce back from a disappointing weekend in conference play says a lot about you as a team. The Rebels proved they're not a team that will take a rough outing and not fight back harder the next time out.

Taking on a red-hot Kentucky squad was no issue for the Rebels. A series win over a ranked opponent saw them jump back into the top 25 themselves, as they look to keep things rolling heading into their next weekend set -- a pivotal three-game series against the No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Biggest Losers

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 4-2)

Things change fast in the SEC. One weekend you're riding high off a sweep and the next you find yourself dropping a tightly contested series. For the Wildcats, this was the case following their three-game series against the Rebels.

No, you're not always going to sweep or win every series. However, after a sweep to open conference play, the Wildcats were feeling great coming into this one. Unfortunately for them that feeling was short lived, with the Rebels handing them a series loss and causing them to drop in the rankings four spots down to No. 19.

Florida Gators (19-6, 3-3)

It has not been a strong start to the season so far for the Gators. Based on pure talent they should be one of the nation's best teams and viewed as a serious contender to win the conference and make a deep run in the postseason. Yet, the results on the diamond tell a different story.

At times they've played up to their potential, followed by a rough stretch of games that leave you scratching your head. The latter version of the Gators showed up this weekend. Outclassed against the Crimson Tide, they were swept in a series that truly never felt competitive from the opening pitch.

LSU Tigers (16-9, 2-4)

Much like the Gators, the Tigers on paper should be one of the most dominant teams in the country. Fresh off a national championship, the roster looked loaded heading into the 2026 season. And yet, they've yet to put it all together consistently.

This was again the case during their series against the Sooners. Taking the opener was the only win they managed on the weekend, as they would drop the other two and lose the series to drop to a disappointing 2-4 in conference play.