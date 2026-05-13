Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight Final Week of the Regular Season

Folks, we have finally made it. After a grueling gauntlet that is the SEC, the final week of conference play is here. With it comes another set of must-watch games that will finalize the standings heading into the conference tournament.

Of course, the top seed and regular season champions have already been determined. The crown was won by No. 4 Georgia last weekend, which means they will head into next week as the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament.

However, behind them is a packed crowd fighting for position and trying to secure as many advantages as possible. Finishing in the top four secures a double-bye, which makes some of the final series in conference play a can't-miss affair.

Three can't-miss SEC series this week

Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless signals during a game against Ole Miss. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (37—12, 16—10) vs. No 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs (38—14, 15—12)

This series is important for both teams, albeit for slightly different reasons. For the Aggies, they are currently tied for second and would have a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. Winning this series would maintain that position, as well as increase their odds at clinching a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As for the Bulldogs, they, too, are likely to host a Regional. That being said, taking two games from the Aggies would boost their odds at a potential Super Regional in Starkville. Beyond that, depending on how the teams ahead of them perform in their respective games, they could be looking at securing a double-bye next week for themselves.

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (35—17, 16—11) vs. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (35—18, 14—13)

Alabama enters this series as one of the many teams in the standings on the fringe of getting one of the top four spots in the standings. The Crimson Tide also are a fringe host candidate, meaning taking two games against the Rebels would further improve their résumé and increase their chances at playing postseason games at home rather than going on the road.

In the other dugout, the Rebels are a team that is on the bubble of claiming a Regional host bid. Securing that spot would be even likelier with a strong showing against Alabama. No, just taking two from the Crimson Tide would not entail an Oxford Regional, but it would put them in a position to clinch that as long as they perform well in the SEC Tournament.

Oklahoma Sooners (31—18, 13—14) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (35—18, 13—14)

In terms of impact on postseason play, these two teams will not be competing this week with a chance to host a Regional on the line. That boat sailed long ago for both programs. This doesn't mean this series isn't important, however.

Sharing the same conference record, the Sooners and Volunteers find themselves tied for 10th in the standings currently. As a result, neither would currently receive a bye in the SEC Tournament. Taking two games, though, and enough chaos could be enough to push them into the top eight as well as improve their draw in whichever Regional they end up playing in.

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