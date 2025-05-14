Texas Baseball Draws Tough Regional in Latest Field of 64 Projections
We are getting closer and closer to one of the best times of the year, folks. Conference tournaments, Selection Monday revealing the Field of 64 and the beginning of regionals being played across the country with teams trying to play their way to Omaha.
If the Field of 64 were announced today, there is a strong chance the No. 3 Texas Longhorns have all but wrapped up a regional host bid, even with their recent struggles. Not only that, but they would likely find themselves as the No. 1 national seed as well.
Until the committee officially announces the Field of 64, though, all we are left with is a plethora of different sites offering their projections as to what teams will obtain national seeds, host regionals and potential bubble squads. Two of the most prominent projections, D1Baseball and Baseball America, favored the Longhorns and still see them as the No. 1 national seed come June.
That's where the fortune runs out, however, as both have given the Longhorns a tough regional draw and potential super regional draw as well, should they advance. In D1Baseball's latest projections they have the Dallas Baptist Patriots, UTRGV Vaqueros and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles as the other three teams in the Austin Regional.
As if two of the best mid-major teams wasn't tough enough, they find themselves paired with No. 16 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers and the winner of the Morgantown Regional. Should they win their regional they would face either the Mountaineers, Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Cavaliers or Holy Cross Crusaders.
It isn't any easier for the Longhorns in Baseball America's latest projections either. The Austin Regional is the same with the exception of Oral Roberts being swapped out for the Bryant Bulldogs. They would be paired with the Knoxville Regional, hosted by the No. 16 seed Volunteers, which also features the UTSA Roadrunners, East Tennessee State Buccaneers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Of course, both of these projections are purely hypothetical and will undoubtedly change as the regular season and conference tournaments wrap up over the next two weekends. For now, though, the Longhorns need to focus on getting back on track to end the season or face the possibility of dropping from the No. 1 national seed.