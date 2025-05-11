Longhorns Notebook: No. 1 Texas' Woes Continue in Florida Series Loss
Bad stretches of baseball are inevitable over the course of a season that is 50-plus games. Even then, though, the last two weekends of SEC play have been a downright ugly showing on the diamond from the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (40-10, 20-7).
Their downward trend began with a sweep at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and continued this weekend into their three-game set against the Florida Gators (35-18, 13-14). After managing to split the first two games thanks to a late-game comeback in game two, game three saw them crash back to earth.
The worrying trend of the offense once again reared its ugly head, as the Longhorns were held to a mere one run in the 4-1 loss. Even worse, they went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and struck out an abysmal 13 times as a team in the defeat.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ series loss against the Gators.
Time to adjust the rotation, again
For a majority of the season in conference play the Longhorns fielded a rotation of Jared Spencer, Luke Harrison and Ruger Riojas. Then Spencer was lost for the season with an injury and the rotation shifted, moving Riojas to Friday’s and a medley of arms taking the Sunday role.
However, it is likely time to make a change once again. Riojas has given up a combined 15 runs in his last two outings and failed to get out of the first against Florida. One potential option is moving Max Grubbs from the bullpen to the Friday role and shift Riojas back to Sunday.
With one series left in the regular season, those changes probably would not come until the SEC Tournament where Texas has a double bye. Don’t be surprised if they do happen, though.
Bats still inconsistent
Offense has certainly not been the main area of strength for the Longhorns this season, but rather the pitching. That being said, the lineup has done enough most of the time to stack up wins while the arms dominated on the mound. Not recently, though.
The opener saw them held to just two runs while striking out six times in an 8-2 loss. Game two was an improvement, as they won 5-2, but those five runs all came in one inning. Sunday, though, was back to how its been in recent weeks as they were held to only one run on four hits with 13 more strikeouts.
Scuffling into postseason play
It is common knowledge that you want to enter the postseason playing at your best level that you have all season. For the Longhorns, though, they find themselves hurtling toward the finish line playing their worst baseball of the season.
After having won their first seven series in conference play and roaring to a 19-2 record in the SEC and a five-game lead atop the standings. Since then it has been a downward spiral, as they've lost five of their last six, sport a 20-7 SEC record and are staring down the potential of letting a conference crown slip through their fingers.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns are back in action on Thursday evening, as they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the final weekend of the regular season at 6:30 p.m. CT.