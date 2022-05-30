Texas Baseball Earns Austin Regional in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening that Austin would be a regional host.

In what has been a season of several ups and downs for the Texas Longhorns, they ended their season in strong fashion and were able to secure a regional in Austin once the NCAA Tournament begins.

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening the 16 national seeds that will serve as regional host sites to open the NCAA Tournament, which kicks off on Friday June 3.

After a shaky middle stretch of the season the Longhorns finished in strong fashion, including an impressive showing in the Big 12 Tournament to secure a regional host for the 29th time in school history.

Texas finds themselves hosting a regional on the back of arguably the best offensive season in school history, as they put up 114 home runs on the season which is a new school record. Slugging first baseman Ivan Melendez led the charge for the Longhorns, launching a record 29 home runs in a single season while hitting .406 and driving in 87 runs, earning him the Big 12 triple crown and Player of the Year.

The Longhorns will learn what seed they are as well as who the other three teams will be joining them in their regional on Monday morning during the selection show at 11 a.m. central.

