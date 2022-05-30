Skip to main content

Texas Baseball Earns Austin Regional in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening that Austin would be a regional host.

In what has been a season of several ups and downs for the Texas Longhorns, they ended their season in strong fashion and were able to secure a regional in Austin once the NCAA Tournament begins. 

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening the 16 national seeds that will serve as regional host sites to open the NCAA Tournament, which kicks off on Friday June 3. 

After a shaky middle stretch of the season the Longhorns finished in strong fashion, including an impressive showing in the Big 12 Tournament to secure a regional host for the 29th time in school history. 

Texas finds themselves hosting a regional on the back of arguably the best offensive season in school history, as they put up 114 home runs on the season which is a new school record. Slugging first baseman Ivan Melendez led the charge for the Longhorns, launching a record 29 home runs in a single season while hitting .406 and driving in 87 runs, earning him the Big 12 triple crown and Player of the Year. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stevens 1
Play
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor Zimmerlee10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
Texas men's golf
Play
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Fourth Round

Longhorns make the 54-hole cut and are now in position to reach match play with another good round on Monday

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
UT osu
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 19 Texas Blown Out 8-1, Drops Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Longhorns will learn what seed they are as well as who the other three teams will be joining them in their regional on Monday morning during the selection show at 11 a.m. central. 

Melendez BU 3

Ivan Melendez

Hansen 4

Pete Hansen

Gordon TCU

Lucas Gordon

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Stevens 1
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor Zimmerlee10 minutes ago
Texas men's golf
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Fourth Round

Longhorns make the 54-hole cut and are now in position to reach match play with another good round on Monday

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
UT osu
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 19 Texas Blown Out 8-1, Drops Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
AP22142561990441
News

Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
DSC09642
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser8 hours ago
Brad Spence
Recruiting

Texas in Top 10 For Pass Rusher Spence

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff11 hours ago
Stehly OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship Game

The Longhorns take on the Sooners with the Big 12 tournament title on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 hours ago
Sark
Football

Trio of Texas Assistants Named to Minority & Rising Stars Watch List

Texas' newest coaching additions have brought a new edge to the team this offseason

By Zach Dimmitt13 hours ago