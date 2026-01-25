Texas Baseball Emphasizes Pitching Depth & Athleticism Ahead of Critical Season

Texas Longhorns baseball is not approaching 2026 as a rebuilding year.

With the season just weeks away, the Longhorns opened their first media availability of the year this week at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, delivering a clear message about expectations and identity.

“We don’t rebuild here; everyone just kind of comes in ready to take their own jobs,” infielder Ethan Mendoza said. “We are gritty. We are going to show up and try to outwork everyone. That’s our goal.”

What we learned about pitching depth in Texas’s first media availability

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the anticipated freeze rolls through Austin and halts normal daily routines, head coach Jim Schlossnagle joined Mendoza, transfer outfielder Aiden Robbins, infielder Casey Borba and pitcher Dylan Volantis to discuss the outlook for the upcoming season.

And one theme certainly dominated the conversation: pitching depth.

After finishing last season with one of the best pitching staffs in the nation, Texas pitching coach Max Weiner will aim to build on that success in 2026.

“I think there are more known commodities on this team from a pitching staff standpoint,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s some really good depth.”

Freshmen Sam Cozart and Brett Crossland have garnered a lot of attention from fellow players for their offseason development, while senior Max Grubbs’ progress has also stood out.

A top-12 pitcher in the class of 2025, Crossland earned praise from Volantis, Mendoza, and Robbins alike for his early impact. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound right-hander has impressed early.

“He’s a heck of a pitcher,” Schlossnagle said of Crossland. “He’s got a great arm. He’s got huge upside. He’s really gotten better under (pitching coach Max Wiener).”

Still, Schlossnagle noted some uncertainty within the wide-open rotation.

Volantis missed the fall while recovering from injury and has only recently returned to full activity. Though still a favorite to earn the Friday night role, the sophomore made just one start last season, leaving some questions about what he can do in a larger role.

While Luke Harrison, Schlossnagle said, is firmly positioned as a weekend starter, the remaining rotation spots remain unsettled.

Texas' athleticism and championship sights

Beyond pitching, players highlighted gains in strength and versatility throughout the offseason. Mendoza said he added weight and improved his exit velocity, while both he and Volantis added roughly 15 pounds. Infielder Adrian Rodriguez, meanwhile, focused on shedding unnecessary weight.

Schlossnagle further emphasized the importance of athleticism and versatility, noting that physicality and strength are essential to winning championships.

"You look at the teams in the last several years in the College World Series, and they're not little teams," said Schlossnagle. "We're in a better spot than we were in last year."

With roster roles still uncertain this time around, Texas will have multiple opportunities to evaluate its options before Opening Day.

Texas is coming off a breakthrough 2025 campaign in Schlossnagle’s first year at the helm, finishing 44-14 overall and 22-8 in SEC play en route to a regular-season conference title, the program’s best season in more than a decade.

With one of the most complete rosters in the SEC, Texas hopes to build on that momentum and chase its first trip to Omaha since 2005.