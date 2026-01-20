Texas Baseball Trio Receives Preseason Honors

Texas baseball has garnered plenty of national attention heading into the 2026 season. And it just keeps growing.

With the nation’s No. 3-ranked transfer class from D1 Baseball and Baseball America’s top-ranked recruiting class, Texas enters the 2026 season surrounded by rising expectations in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s second year in Austin.

Three Longhorns were named to Perfect Game College Baseball’s 2026 Preseason All-Conference Team, further cementing Texas as one of the nation’s most talent-laden teams ahead of the spring.

Texas Earns Significant Preseason Honors From Perfect Game

Left-hander Dylan Volantis, catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins each earned spots on the list. No other school had more than two players featured.

Volantis headlined the group as the lone player returning from last season’s roster. The California native has emerged as one of the nation’s most intriguing arms after a breakout freshman campaign.

Volantis posted a 1.94 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 51 innings and set an SEC record with 12 saves by a freshman in conference play. He also led all rookies nationally in WHIP (0.88) and ranked second among freshmen in opponents’ batting average (.185), according to Texas Athletics . After making just one start last season, the 2025 Baseball America National Freshman of the Year is expected to take on an expanded role this season.

Tinney earned his spot following a dominant 2025 season at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. The 6-4 catcher hit .348 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI, pacing the Irish in nearly every offensive category. His performance earned him first-team All-America honors and a finalist spot for the Buster Posey Award, given annually to the nation’s top catcher.

Rounding out the trio is Seton Hall transfer Aiden Robbins. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound outfielder was one of the nation’s most productive hitters, posting a .422 batting average and a .537 on-base percentage. Robbins earned All-Big East first-team honors and ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region second-team recognition during his sophomore season.

All three players were also named Perfect Game preseason All-Americans in late July, signaling the growing expectations surrounding the trio.

Returning 76 percent of last season’s innings pitched, bolstered by a mix of proven standouts and high-ceiling newcomers, the Longhorns appear positioned not only to remain competitive in this year’s grueling SEC schedule but to contend nationally as well. Postseason success is firmly within reach.

Texas opens its 2026 season Feb. 13 against UC Davis at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.