Longhorns Trail Roadrunners 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
There are not many postseason formats in sports that can rival the excitement and thrills of college baseball. Already arguably the most random sport, that element is cranked up to 11 in the postseason as upsets galore happen across the Field of 64.
The Texas Longhorns (44-13) learned this lesson the hard way on Saturday evening, as they collapsed and saw a 6-1 lead over the UTSA Roadrunners (46-13) turn into an ugly, disappointing 9-7 loss that sent the Longhorns into an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.
Awaiting them in the loser's bracket was a former Big 12 foe in the Kansas State Wildcats. However, they responded in dominant fashion and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They didn't squander this lead, as the combination of 7.1 innings from Ruger Riojas and an offensive explosion was enough to power them to a strong 15-8 win.
Now, the Longhorns must do it all over again as they need to win tonight to force a winner take all game on Monday and keep their season alive.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns battle the Roadrunners in the Austin Regional final, looking to force a winner take all game on Monday.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
RF - Max Belyeu
1B - Kimble Schuessler
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Casey Borba
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Jonah Williams
CF - Will Gasparino
P - Hudson Hamilton
Top First:
Gunnar Brown (UTSA) pitching
Mendoza: Single
Galvan: Single
Belyeu: Fielder's choice, Mendoza to third, Galvan out at second
Schuessler: Pop out to first
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching
Lytle: Fly out to right
Taussig: Walk
McClure: Two-run home run, Longhorns trail 2-0
Morresi: Groundout to second
Gruell: Fly out to center
Top Second:
Borba: Groundout to third
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Williams: Single
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging