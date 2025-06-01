Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Roadrunners 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns will aim to force a winner take all game on Monday as they face the Roadrunners.

There are not many postseason formats in sports that can rival the excitement and thrills of college baseball. Already arguably the most random sport, that element is cranked up to 11 in the postseason as upsets galore happen across the Field of 64.

The Texas Longhorns (44-13) learned this lesson the hard way on Saturday evening, as they collapsed and saw a 6-1 lead over the UTSA Roadrunners (46-13) turn into an ugly, disappointing 9-7 loss that sent the Longhorns into an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.

Awaiting them in the loser's bracket was a former Big 12 foe in the Kansas State Wildcats. However, they responded in dominant fashion and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They didn't squander this lead, as the combination of 7.1 innings from Ruger Riojas and an offensive explosion was enough to power them to a strong 15-8 win.

Texas infielder Casey Borba (31) runs to first base during the Longhorns' game against Houston Christian.

Now, the Longhorns must do it all over again as they need to win tonight to force a winner take all game on Monday and keep their season alive.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns battle the Roadrunners in the Austin Regional final, looking to force a winner take all game on Monday.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

RF - Max Belyeu

1B - Kimble Schuessler

LF - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Casey Borba

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Jonah Williams

CF - Will Gasparino

P - Hudson Hamilton

Top First:

Gunnar Brown (UTSA) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Galvan: Single

Belyeu: Fielder's choice, Mendoza to third, Galvan out at second

Schuessler: Pop out to first

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching

Lytle: Fly out to right

Taussig: Walk

McClure: Two-run home run, Longhorns trail 2-0

Morresi: Groundout to second

Gruell: Fly out to center

Top Second:

Borba: Groundout to third

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Williams: Single

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

