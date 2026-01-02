Texas Longhorns Set to Make Home Run Hire With Familiar Face on Defense

The Texas Longhorns made a seismic change to their coaching staff this offseason, firing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and safeties coach Duane Akina.

They followed that up with an even bigger move, hiring Will Muschamp to replace Kwiatkowski as the head of the defense.

Now, it appears Muschamp is going to make a home run hire to add to his defense, and has done so with a very familiar face.

According to reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are set to hireGeorgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon to a high-level role on the defense.

Gideon Has an elite track record in Austin

Texas Longhorns safety Blake Gideon tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Ben Malena | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gideon began his college football career as a Longhorn, becoming a fan favorite from 2008 to 2011, playing for three years under Muschamp in that time.

He then held a short NFL career from 2012 to 2013, before getting into coaching. He began his coaching career with the Florida Gators in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach, before quickly ascending the ranks and becoming one of the brightest up-and-coming assistants in today's game, and joining the Longhorns in 2021.

Under Gideon, the Longhorns had one of the nation's top pass defenses in 2024, giving up just 173 yards per game through the air, and leading the country in interceptions and passing touchdowns against. They were also second in the country in opposing QB rating and first in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Alongside thorpe winner Jahdae Barron, that defense was led primarily by Gideon's stellar safety duo of Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, the latter of whom was named a first-team All-American.

In his four seasons with Texas, Gideon was also an elite recruiter, securing names like Zelus Hicks, Jonah Williams, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Warren Roberson, Xavier Filsaime, Kade Phillips and many others - many of whom are in line for major playing time next season.

According to the 247Sports coach rating database, Gideon ranks No. 6 in the country for national recruiter of the year rankings and No. 3 in the SEC for the 2025 season.

After that, he made his way to Georgia Tech, where he was name the defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.

Under Gideon, the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 9 in the SEC in pass defense, No. 15 in rush defense, No. 10 in scoring defense, and No. 12 in total defense.

He now makes his way back to Austin, hoping to recapture the magic he found during his stints as both a player, and a position coach.