Texas Baseball Proved It's a Legit Contender In The Race To Omaha Against Tarleton State

Almost one year ago today, the Texas Longhorns found themselves in the losers' bracket of their own regional, falling to the No. 3 seed UTSA Roadrunners in the 2025 Austin Regional.

For just a brief moment, it looked as if history was going to repeat itself once again, as the No. 3-seeded Tarleton State Texans got another chance at an upset, beating the Longhorns back in the regular season, 6-1, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

But today, history was not going to repeat itself — the team that the Texans saw in the regular season was a different animal than the iteration in the winners' bracket. Under another furious day at the plate for Texas, and an outstanding night on the mound for Dylan Volantis, Texas was not going to fall into the losers' bracket for a second consecutive year.

“Obviously that guy on the mound, he's one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in college baseball for a reason,” said Tarleton State head coach Fuller Smith about Volantis. “We didn't do a very good job, and I don't know if we would beat anybody tonight, to be honest.”

Longhorns Look Unstoppable

Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins chants after hitting a double in the fifth inning against Mississippi State on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

If the past two days proved anything, Texas is playing its best baseball at the most crucial time of the season -- in all three fronts of the game.

After a poor showing in the Southeastern Conference tournament by the Longhorns' top three hitters. Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney, and Anthony Pack Jr. have carried the brunt of the Texas offense in the postseason.

In the second inning alone, the trio rocketed three straight home runs to put the Texans down an early 6-0 hole, a deficit they would not come out of.

“I remember when I stepped on home plate [Anthony] Pack Jr. greeted me at home,” Tinney said. I looked at him, I was like, ‘It's your turn now.’ And then two pitches later, he sent one out.”

Defensively, the Longhorns' outfield, which struggled trying to find the right combination, has finally found the right grouping in Robbins, Pack Jr., and Dariyan Pendergrass.

Robbins and Pendergrass both were able to come up with deep fly ball grabs in the past two games. In the infield, missing core member Ethan Mendoza at second base, nonetheless, has yet to skip a beat.

“Pendergrass is a pretty veteran player, he’s been around the block a few times in college baseball,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Aiden has been a great teammate — Pack [Jr.] has improved greatly over the course of time.”

However, the real star of the regional so far has been the dominance on the mound from starters Luke Harrison and Volantis.

In the regional defining game, Volantis had no issue tossing up the Tarleton State order, who found great success against UC-Santa Barbara in the opening game. The sophomore pitcher lasted 6.2 innings, tossing seven strikeouts and allowing just three hits on the night.

With the giant lead by the time Volantis was pulled in the sixth inning, the Longhorns still have not used any of their premier relief arms in this regional.

“Those two innings were definitely helpful [in the SEC Tournament],” Volnatis said. “I definitely could have done the same without those two innings today.”

Texas now awaits a third rematch with Tarleton State or UC Santa Barbara and will not have to face either of their premier arms — notably Guachos pitcher Jackson Flora, a surefire first-round selection in this year’s MLB Draft.

The Longhorns will roll with Ruger Riojas tomorrow night and likely unload its best arms who have not seen action since the final regular season series against Missouri to seal up their first regional victory in three seasons.

“It's always good to stay in the winner's bracket and avoid those moments, but we haven't won anything yet. We won two games,” Schlossnagle said. “I'm certainly excited about how we played to this point and yes, I'm glad we don't have to play two tomorrow, but the tournament's not over.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.