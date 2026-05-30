Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Regional Tournament vs Tarleton State

The Texas Longhorns (41—13) are gearing up for another evening of baseball at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, as they take on the Tarleton State Texans (38—19) on Saturday evening for a spot in the Austin Regional Final on Sunday.

Of course, to get to this matchup they had to first take care of business against the Holy Cross Crusaders in their regional opener on Friday. And they certainly had no issue doing just that.

Starting strong, star freshman outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. went deep in the first inning and kickstarted an offensive onslaught from Texas. From there, the Longhorns scored in every inning with Pack launching two more longballs in the 19-1 victory.

Texas cruised through its regional opener on Friday

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

He made history in the process, becoming the first player in school history with three home runs in a postseason game. Aiden Robbins also made history, as the outfielder went deep twice himself for home runs No. 20 and No. 21, joining Carson Tinney in the 20-homer club and making them the first pair of Texas teammates to achieve that feat.

On the mound, pitching off was the decision made by coach Jim Schlossnagle. Taking the rubber was veteran left-hander Luke Harrison and he delivered exactly what his squad needed, tossing four shutout innings and racking up seven strikeouts.

Now, the Longhorns turn their attention to a Texans squad that is coming off an 11-5 win over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in their opener. Not just that, but they also handed Texas a 6-1 loss in Austin earlier this season in a midweek clash.

They'll send sophomore phenom Dylan Volantis to the bump, looking to shut down a potent Texans lineup. If he can do what he does best and deliver a gem, then there's a strong chance Texas gets itself into the regional final on Sunday.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns squaring off against the Texans in the winners' bracket of the Austin Regional and trying to reach the regional final on Sunday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday May 30 - 6 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF- Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Casey Borba

1B - Ashton Larson

DH - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be listed below

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