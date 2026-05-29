3 Keys For Texas Baseball To Advance Out Of Austin Regional

The road to Omaha starts now for the No. 6 national seed Texas Longhorns. For the 39th time in the program’s storied history, the Longhorns will host the NCAA Regional with the opportunity to host a super regional if they can get out of a talent grouping.

This year’s Austin Regional is paired up with the Eugene Regional, hosted by the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. Last season, Texas had its best season since 2010 in its first year in the Southeastern Conference, but everything came crashing down when the Longhorns lost twice to the UTSA Roadrunners.

While last year’s result served as a lesson for the returners, most of the 2026 squad was either at other places or in high school, marking a new beginning for many.

“It's always the most fun time of year, and certainly when you need the opportunity to play at home,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Welcome to Holy Cross, Tarleton State, and UCSB. Looking forward to great three or four days of baseball.”

Here are some keys for the Longhorns to make it out of the regional round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

1 - Aiden Robbins Must Produce

Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins chants after hitting a double in the fifth inning against Mississippi State on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

At one point in the season, Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins was one of the most dangerous hitters in the nation. For a hitter who has never batted under .300 dating back to high school, he maintained his production in a much more competitive SEC slate.

But in the final couple of games in the season, Robbins has not been the same imposing bat that won him the SEC Newcomer of the Year honors. Dating back to the Tennessee series, Robbins has gone 4-for-21 at the plate while striking out nine times.

The Longhorns' top-of-the-order bat is also riding a three-game hitless streak heading into postseason play.

Robbins is battling back from a stomach bug that took him out early in the second game of the Missouri series and the entirety of the regular season finale.

If Texas wants to get out of its regional, its best bat for the entirety of the season must get back to his original form. A possible tuneup game against Holy Cross may be the switch to get him back. If not, he’ll have to move down in the order to allow catcher Carson Tinney and SEC Freshman of the Year, Anthony Pack Jr., to be the brunt of the offensive load.

2 - Texas Can’t Get Into The Loser’s Bracket

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

Playing two games in one day is almost a death sentence for any team with hopes of making it out of the regional.

Texas learned this the hard way: after beating Houston Christian in the first game of last season’s regional, the Longhorns fell in the second game to UTSA, forcing them to battle in the losers' bracket with Kansas State.

Despite beating Kansas State on Sunday, Texas only had around an hour's break before the regional final game, and a rematch with UTSA, ultimately in the regional defining loss.

“The biggest thing we learned is that everything up to this point just doesn't, doesn't matter. It's all out the window – it's a new season,” Luke Harrison said. “We've got to find a way to get better as a team and play better than we have all year.”

Texas is rolling out Harrison for game one against Holy Cross, saving Dylan Volantis for a big-time game on Saturday for either a rematch with Tarleton State or against a talented UC-Santa Brarba team.

While Texas does have the arms to win out of the losers' bracket, it's a task that will cause more pressure on the entire team.

3 - Starters and Bullpen Must Play Their A-Game

Sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis and junior catcher Carson Tinney walk to the Texas dugout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It has been well documented that the bullpen has seen its fair share of woes this season, and one of the keys to beating Texas is to retire the starter early to force them to tap into the bullpen early.

The starting trio of Harrison, Dylan Volantis and Ruger Riojas must eat up as many innings as possible, something they’ve done for the most part the entire season. Then it's up to the bullpen to not allow the opposition to gain momentum down the stretch.

For Schlossnagle, there will not be much experimentation in the regional, and the arms that have proven their worth will get the nod.

“The guys who have pitched the best all season, they're going to pitch the most,” Schlossnagle said. “If that means a reliever who maybe hasn't pitched before the seventh inning has to come in a different part of the game, that's what's going to happen.”

While the SEC Tournament was disappointing on the hitting front, Texas was able to get looks from multiple pitchers in different parts of the game. Freshman pitchers, Sam Cozart and Brett Crossland, will be primary options while Thomas Burns and Haiden Leffew cannot struggle in the late-inning situations

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