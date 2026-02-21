It was another dominant showing for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) on Friday night, as they opened their series against the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) with a comfortable 8-1 victory and were firing on all cylinders from the beginning.

On the mound to start was veteran right-hander Ruger Riojas. He was his usual masterful once again, easily taking care of business against a Spartans lineup that could not solve him. After a strong debut in the season opener against the UC Davis Aggies, Riojas was better on Friday night.

From the first inning he showed he was poised for an absolute gem and delivered one. Twirling six innings of three-hit baseball, the right-hander allowed only one run and tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts and exited only needing throw 83 pitches to do so.

As for the offense, it was a strong showing from top to bottom from the lineup. Ethan Mendoza launched his third home run of the season, a two-run blast, while Casey Borba went deep for the first time with a two-run shot of his own. Joining them was Anthony Pack Jr., as the freshman recorded a solo home run for his first collegiate longball in Texas' 8-1 win.

Now, the Longhorns wipe the slate clean of Friday's success and must turn their attention to Saturday's game. Fortunately for them, they have another solid veteran taking the mound in southpaw Luke Harrison.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns look to clinch the series win against the Spartans on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Saturday Feb. 21 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

DH - Jonah Williams

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

RF- Anthony Pack Jr.

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Williams: Fly out to center

McKay: Pop out to short

Seymour: Double

Picot: Fly out to center

Bottom First:

Carter Monke (Michigan State) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Rodriguez: Groundout to first, Mendoza advanced to second

Robbins: RBI single, Longhorns lead 1-0

Tinney: Single, Robbins to third

Williams: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)