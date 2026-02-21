Texas Baseball Opening Series Against Michigan State: Live Updates

We're back once again, as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) begin their second three-game weekend series of the young season. After sweeping their way past the UC Davis Aggies to start the campaign, they remain at home and find themselves preparing for an exciting matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1).

The Longhorns come into this weekend having secured their second run-rule win of the year, a 14-4 victory over the Lamar Cardinals in their first midweek game. It was another strong showing offensively, albeit one that came following another slow start.

As was the case for the first two games of the season, Texas found itself playing from behind against when the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Despite that, though, there was no panic in the dugout and eventually the Longhorns got going -- highlighted by a six-run fifth inning.

Michigan State catcher Adam Broski (19) picks up a bat before stepping on home plate against Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas will look to keep momentum rolling against the Spartans

Now, they turn their attention to a Michigan State squad that they cannot afford to take lightly. They enter the weekend with one of the biggest early season statements under their belts, having taken their opening weekend series against the then No. 8 ranked Louisville Cardinals.

Leading the way on the bump will be veteran right-hander Ruger Riojas. He dazzled in his first start, recovering from a bumpy first inning and tossing five innings while allowing only one run and racking up nine strikeouts -- just shy of his career-high of 10.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns kick off their three-game weekend series against the Spartans on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen

First pitch - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

DH - Jonah Williams

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch