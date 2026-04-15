Texas Baseball Surges Past Texas A&M–Corpus Christi After Early Scare

After this past weekend’s fiasco in College Station, the Longhorns needed a reset — just a clean, comfortable midweek game before returning to SEC play against Alabama.

That dream almost looked too unattainable when the Longhorns allowed five runs in the top of the first inning against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi — an all-too-familiar sight after surrendering an eight-run first inning to Texas A&M last Saturday.

Tuesday produced a drastically different outcome, however, as Texas answered with 12 unanswered runs to storm back for a 14-7 win over the Islanders, securing its third straight midweek victory.

Slow start, commendable comeback

The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings the school song prior to the series opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

Things started to feel like déjà vu for the Longhorns in the first.

The Islanders wasted no time putting pressure on starter Michael Winter, stringing together four consecutive baserunners to open the game. By the time Texas recorded its first out, it had already turned to the bullpen — and trailed 4-0.

But Texas chipped away immediately, scoring in the bottom of the first before Carson Tinney blasted a solo home run in the third. It was Texas’ game from then on out.

A four-run fourth inning gave Texas its first lead of the night, highlighted by RBI hits from Josh Livingston, Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr. An inning later, the Longhorns piled on again, sending eight batters to the plate.

By the sixth, the game was out of reach.

Texas added five more runs in the frame— including a perfectly executed suicide squeeze from Dariyan Pendergrass — to push the advantage to double digits. The fifth year transfer made the most of his first start of the season with an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and a squeeze bunt.

Tinney led the offensive explosion, driving in a career-high five RBIs while homering, doubling and producing runs in four consecutive innings.

The Longhorns drew 11 walks, were hit twice and finished with 16 hits, turning constant traffic on the bases into multiple multi-run innings — something they struggled heavily with in recent weeks. Casey Borba and Ashton Larson each reached base multiple times, while Livingston drove in three runs.

“The guys at the bottom of the order — Larson, Livingston and Pendergrass — all did a really nice job of kind of playing in their role and setting the table for the top of the line,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Kade Bing and Hudson Hamilton stabilized things after the rocky start. Hamilton delivered 3⅔ scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.

“Really proud of Hamilton,” Schlossnagle said. “He pitched really well. Bing did a nice job throwing strikes, kind of settling the storm a little bit, and then Hudson was outstanding. Gave us a chance to come back.”

Texas will face No. 8 Alabama at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a three-game series set beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.