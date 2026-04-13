No. 4 Texas Drops Disappointing Series Against No. 10 Texas A&M: Longhorns Notebook

At some point, every team is likely going to lose a weekend series during the season. This becomes especially true for those in the SEC during their 30-game gauntlet of a conference schedule. For the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (27-7, 9-5), their first in 2026 came against the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (27-7, 9-5).

Prior to their series against the Aggies, the Longhorns had won each of its first four SEC series of the season. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end when they were handed an 11-4 blowout loss in Saturday's contest after having already lost the opener, 9-8.

There would be no chance to salvage the series, either. After a day of trying to wait out inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, the series finale was canceled. As a result, the Longhorns were forced to leave College Station having lost both games and with a bitter taste in their mouth.

Three takeaways from the Longhorns’ series against the Aggies

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitching staff is human

A common belief in baseball is that strong pitching will beat good hitting. This philosophy becomes especially apparent once the NCAA Tournament rolls around, when teams with the best pitching staffs tend to reach Omaha.

Unfortunately, that is not always the case. The Longhorns learned that lesson the hard way in this series. They were outscored 20-12 in the two games and failed to slow down Texas A&M’s potent lineup, with the bullpen struggling in the opener and starter Luke Harrison getting shelled in the second game.

While it was far from a great result, it is also only one series. They will look to bounce back and right the ship down the stretch, with their results so far this season showing they have the talent to do so.

Offense not quite enough

In their series against South Carolina, the Longhorns got the job done but had multiple stretches where they went ice cold at the plate. Against the Aggies, though, they displayed their ability to put up crooked numbers. Sort of.

At times this weekend the Longhorns flexed their muscles, launching seven home runs in the two games. Most of them were solo shots, though, which highlights the bigger issue – an inability to consistently string runners together. Home runs are great, but solo blasts only do so much damage.

If the offense can continue to flex its muscles while also getting runners on consistently, this lineup has shown it is hard to slow down.

No need to panic

There is no need to sugarcoat how much this weekend stung for the Longhorns. Losing a series is one thing, but doing so against a bitter rival hurts that much worse. Despite their showing in College Station, however, there is no need to hit the panic button on the Longhorns.

Bad weekends happen to the best teams. Just this weekend alone teams like Georgia lost its series. It happens to everyone. What matters is how the Longhorns respond and bounce back in the face of this adversity.

First, a midweek game back at home before a conference series against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide. Handling business on Tuesday is important, as it will give momentum heading into a weekend in which they'll look to get back on track in SEC play.

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns are back in action on Tuesday evening, as they return home to kick off a five-game home stand against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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