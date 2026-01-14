A Look at Texas Baseball’s Impressive 2026 Roster

With the Texas football season ending sooner than many anticipated, Longhorns fans can find solace in the arrival of baseball season, especially with a roster as deep and talented as this one.

Expectations remain high, as head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have once again assembled an impressive collection of talent. Despite several key portal departures last summer, Texas still retained major players and brought on a loaded recruiting and transfer class.

Simply put, Longhorn fans have plenty to be excited about this upcoming season.

Texas Baseball Features Considerable Continuity and Exciting Portal Additions

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza is greeted in the dugout after scoring the first run in the game with Tennessee in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite posting its best record in 15 years and capturing a conference title, Texas ended last season in a disappointing manner. The Longhorns went 3-6 in SEC play over their final three series and were eliminated in the Austin Regional of the Men’s College World Series after falling to UTSA twice.

This offseason, however, Texas responded aggressively.

Through a combination of veteran transfer portal and freshman talent additions, the Longhorns assembled a deep roster poised to contribute immediately. Texas earned D1 Baseball’s No. 3-ranked transfer class and Baseball America’s No. 1 recruiting class.

Texas added nine transfers in total, including five who were ranked among D1 Baseball’s top portal hitters and pitchers. Headlining the group is Carson Tinney, the 2025 Buster Posey Award finalist for best catcher in the nation, along with Haiden Leffew, the No. 4-ranked pitcher in the portal, according to Texas Athletics.

Leffew, alongside Cal Higgins — the No. 49-ranked pitcher in the portal — joins a returning pitching core that features Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Max Grubbs. With a full offseason under pitching coach Max Weiner, the group is expected to make an impressive step forward.

Texas also added two of the top bats in the portal in Aiden Robbins (No. 7) and Ashton Larson (No. 38), both of whom are expected to make an immediate impact in the lineup.

Continuity remains another major strength, as 16 players return from last year’s SEC championship team, including Ethan Mendoza and Adrian Rodriguez, Texas’ top two hitters in 2025. Jonah Williams and Casey Borba also return as key contributors.

The Longhorns’ highly touted freshman class is headlined by Grady Westphal, Cooper Rummel, Anthony Pack Jr. and Sam Cozart.

Whether Texas ultimately meets those expectations will unfold over the next several months, but the foundation is clearly in place. The Longhorns enter the season poised to compete at the highest level once again.

Texas opens the season Feb. 13, when the Longhorns host UC Davis at UFCU Disch–Falk Field.