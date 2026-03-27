Texas Longhorns Embarrass Rival Oklahoma in Dominant Shutout Win

Is there a possibility that the Longhorns were far too tunnel-focused on their archrival that the Houston game simply slipped through the cracks?

Maybe. But whatever the reason for that loss, they certainly made up for it.

After a weekend full of late-inning questions, Texas made sure there would be none this time, overwhelming No. 8 Oklahoma 14–0 in a seven-inning run-rule victory at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The win improved the Longhorns to 21–4 on the season and 5–2 in SEC play.

Bats get hot, Ruger shines

Texas Longhorns starting pitcher Ruger Riojas holds up a Hook'Em | Texas Athletics

After managing just three hits in a loss at Houston, the Longhorns needed a performance like this. Two days later, they erupted for 17 hits and chased Oklahoma ace LJ Mercurius before he could escape the third inning.

“That was certainly an awesome response to a brutal night on Tuesday,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “This was just our night.”

Oklahoma threatened in the top of the first after a leadoff double and sacrifice bunt put a runner on third with one out. But a heads-up defensive sequence preserved the shutout. After fielding a comebacker, Riojas went to first, allowing the runner to break for home. Casey Borba fired a strike to catcher Carson Tinney, who applied the tag to end the inning.

“That was clutch,” Riojas said. “Quick reaction (by Borba) by going back home, super clutch.”

That was the only threat Oklahoma could manage. From then, it was all Texas.

The Longhorns plated four runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by RBI hits from Adrian Rodriguez, Temo Becerra and Borba. Two innings later, Borba struck again, driving a two-run double off the wall in left-center as part of a three-run third that knocked Mercurius out of the game.

By the end of the fourth, Texas had built an 11–0 lead.

Borba finished with a career night, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including a 427-foot, two-run home run in the fifth inning — his ninth of the season and eighth in his last 13 games.

“I’m just trying to let the ball travel, as much as it doesn’t seem like it,” Borba said. “(Just) being paitent and getting my pitch to hit, and get my swing off.”

Meanwhile, Riojas delivered an excellent outing, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing six hits while striking out eight and walking two. He worked out of his biggest jam in the fifth, striking out the final batter with the bases loaded to preserve the shutout.

Just as important, Riojas didn’t hand the ball to the bullpen — a unit that has been severely taxed in recent games.

“He’s certainly saving our pen after a shorter week,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s big for us.”

Texas added three more runs in the fifth, capped by Borba’s home run, and cruised the rest of the way to its first SEC series-opening win of the season.

Texas will look to carry that momentum on Friday at 7 p.m.