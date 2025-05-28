Texas Longhorns Baseball Reacts to National Seeding: 'Like Christmas Day'
The NCAA baseball tournament selection show took place Monday, revealing that SEC regular season champions, the Texas Longhorns, were awarded the No. 2 national seed. The team is now set to host an Austin regional, garnering positive reactions from Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the rest of Texas baseball.
"Congratulations to our team and program and fans, the staff. I don't ever take this day lightly," Schlossnagle said during a media availability. "To host a regional, to be even in a regional...this is like Christmas day to me."
Texas baseball was impressive throughout its first SEC season, despite back-to-back series losses to Florida and Arkansas near the end of the year. The Longhorns finished SEC play 8-2 in conference series matchups, including five series sweeps.
"I think if somebody would've said before the season you're going to win the SEC regular season by two games and be a national seed, certainly we all would've signed up for that," Schlossnagle said. "The journey's been kind of winding to get here, but to say that I could've predicted that, I think that'd been tough."
Schlossnagle is no stranger to hosting regionals and making College World Series appearances. A season ago the first-year Texas head coach was at the helm of the Texas A&M Aggies, leading the team to a runner-up finish in a 2-1 series loss to defending MCWS champions, the Tennessee Volunteers. Now Schlossnagle has a chance to return to the MCWS, this time with Texas.
"No one's promised an hour from now, much less Friday, anything could happen," Schlossnagle said in response to what the players can take away from the season. "Just stay in the moment and enjoy being with each other 'cause it's not always gonna be like this."
Texas will now host its 38th regional in program history on Friday and its first since 2022 when former head coach David Pierce led the team. The other three teams included in the regional are Houston Christian, Kansas State and UTSA. Texas is slated to face Houston Christian in its opening game.
"I know we didn't have a crazy reaction, but I think that's the standard around here, that's expected and we're ready to get to work," Texas infielder Kimble Schuessler said.
Texas has already faced its opening game opponent, Houston Christian, this season, defeating the Huskies 12-2 in seven innings. Friday's game is set to begin at 2 E.T. and will be available to watch on ESPN+.