Texas Longhorns to Play Double Header Sunday in Oklahoma
Due to inclement weather, the Texas Longhorns baseball team will face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. This adjustment comes after Saturday's game, originally set for 4 p.m., was canceled due to the unfavorable weather conditions.
Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m. for the initial game, allowing fans with tickets for Saturday's postponed game to use them for entry. After the first game, the stadium will be cleared, and fans holding tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled game can re-enter for the second game of the doubleheader.
This scheduling change ensures that both teams can complete their series despite the weather disruption. Check with the venue for any additional information regarding potential weather-related adjustments.
Unfortunately, The Texas Longhorns dropped the opening game of their series against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners, falling 9-4 at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Friday. The Longhorns (25-18, 11-8) will aim to rebound in Game 2, scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
Jared Thomas was a bright spot for Texas, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Jalin Flores also contributed with a 3-for-5 performance and an RBI.
Max Grubbs started on the mound for the Longhorns, pitching five innings and conceding four unearned runs due to three Texas errors. He allowed only one earned run on seven hits and struck out three.
Oklahoma capitalized on the Longhorns' mistakes, scoring three unearned runs in the second inning and adding another in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Texas finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, with Thomas hitting a double and Flores driving him in with an RBI single.
The Sooners extended their lead in the sixth with a solo home run, prompting Texas to bring in reliever David Shaw to stop the bleeding. The Longhorns managed to add a run in the seventh on singles by Dee Kennedy, Thomas, and Peyton Powell, narrowing the deficit to 5-2. However, Oklahoma responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, stretching their lead to 8-2.
Thomas tried to spark a late rally with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, bringing the score to 8-4, but the Sooners added another run in the bottom of the inning, ending any hopes of a comeback for Texas.
The Longhorns will need to tighten their defense and find consistency on the mound to even the series on Saturday. A strong showing in Game 2 could set the stage for a series turnaround after a disappointing start. rewrite make concise