PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns Return Home Against Sam Houston
There are 10 games left in the regular season and the Texas Longhorns (27-18) still find themselves within striking distance of winning the Big 12. While they'd their fair share of outside help to do so, it is a testament to this team's ability to fight through rough losses and bounce back with series win after series win in conference play.
They enter their last midweek game of the season on Tuesday against the Sam Houston Bearkats (24-20) on the heels of sweeping Sunday's doubleheader over the Oklahoma Sooners to take the series. Winning the series against the Sooners bolstered Texas' postseason likelihood while keeping their chance at a conference crown alive as well.
Now, though, they must turn their attention to a tough Bearkats' team that has already proven it can take down high-level opponents such as the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas absolutely cannot afford to take this game lightly, otherwise they risk dropping yet another midweek game and worsening their postseason argument.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Sam Houston by the numbers:
- Record: 24-20
- Runs scored: 286
- Runs allowed: 224
- Team Avg.: .290
- Team Avg. against: .266
- Team ERA: 4.74
Sam Houston wins this game if...
It can follow in the footsteps of teams like the TAMUCC Islanders and UTRGV Vaqueros, both of which handed the Longhorns disappointing midweek losses. On paper, those two games were ones Texas should have walked away from with wins, but their inconsistent pitching reared its head and caused issues.
Which is exactly what the Bearkats need to do on Tuesday night. Hitting an impressive .290 as a team, they have the offensive firepower to get into the Texas bullpen early and often. If they can knock out the Longhorns' starter early, it bodes well for their chances to leave Austin with another marquee upset in tow.
Texas wins this game if...
It can get a repeat of the performance Charlie Hurley and the rest of the pitching staff put together last week against UT Arlington. In an 11-0 win over the Mavericks, Hurley tossed four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and three walks while racking up five strikeouts. Coming in behind him was the bullpen, finishing the job with four shutout innings.
Of course, repeating that will be much easier said than done against this Bearkats' squad, especially with how potent their lineup can be. That being said, doing so is paramount ahead of a crucial weekend series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Pitching well in back-to-back weeks should help Texas win, and save arms for a pivotal weekend slate.