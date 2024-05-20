Longhorns Country

Could 2023 Weakness Turn Into 2024 Strength For Texas Longhorns?

If the Longhorns had a weakness on defense in 2023, it was on the backend at safety. However, thanks to their revamped safety room, On3 believes that could change in 2024.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver JP Richardson (7) and Texas
Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver JP Richardson (7) and Texas / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Longhorns had one of the best rosters in the nation in 2023.

However, there was one area where the team struggled, and it may have ultimately cost them the chance at a national title - pass defense.

The main issue with that pass defense lay mostly at the safety position, where the Horns had a talented albeit young and thin group.

However, the Horns addressed those issues in a big way this offseason, and according to On3's Jesse Simonton, it was enough to push them into one of the top 10 safety units in the entire country.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) takes the field for the game against Texas
Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) takes the field for the game against Texas / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

"The Longhorns’ pass defense was just so-so in 2023, and the safety unit was not a strength," Simonton wrote. "A year later, they feel much better about their back end with the development of Derek Williams Jr., the return of super-senior Jahdae Barron, who can play safety or star, and the addition of Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba."

Mukuba, of course, is the biggest addition to the room, coming to the Longhorns as one of the best safeties in the ACC.

An Austin native, Mukuba was the No. 1 ranked safety in the portal and was a key part of a Clemson that ranked No. 24 in the nation in scoring defense, No. 5 in pass defense, No. 27 in rush defense, and No. 7 in total defense.

Mukuba ranked third on that defense in tackles with 42, to go along with two tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. Over the last three seasons, Mukuba has played in 35 games, making 143 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack one interception, and 16 PBUs.

However, Mukuba is far from the only talent in the secondary, with Derek WIlliams, Michael Taaffe and freshman Xavier Filsaime all set to play big roles as well.

"Mukuba is a big, physical safety with three years of experience," Simonton said. "He had six PBUs in 2023, and allowed just a single completion over 20 yards all season. Meanwhile, Williams is seen as a rising star and should improve Texas’ pass coverage from the position. Behind the starting group, Texas will mix in junior Michael Taaffe and 5-star freshman Xavier Filsaime."

