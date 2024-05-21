Which Freshmen Could Make Immediate Impact for Texas Longhorns?
Week 2 of the 2023 College Football Season. An invigorated Texas Longhorns team travels to Tuscaloosa to take on the kings of college football, Alabama. Despite the daunting task, the Longhorns claimed one of the premier victories of the Steve Sarkisian era, capped off with key plays from veterans like Jerrin Thompson and Xavier Worthy.
But Sarkisian enlisted his trust in a few other players that game. True freshman linebacker Anthony Hill introduced himself to the college football world with a vicious two-sack performance, nearly leading the team in tackles. On the other side of the ball, five-star freshman C.J. Baxter converted several key short-yardage rushes to seal the game for the Longhorns. Before they had even taken a college midterm, two of the top three recruits in the 2023 class had made a huge impact on the program.
One year later, Sarkisian has brought in another top-five class that will feature several players able to impact the program in their first season. The game that most mirrors Alabama’s in the previous season is a trip to Ann Arbor to play defending champions Michigan, once again in Week 2. The Longhorns will need their best to beat the Wolverines, but the game will very likely feature some of the newest facets in college football.
Sarkisian brought in six top 100 recruits in the last cycle, a feat topped only by Georgia’s No. 1 class in the country. It’s unlikely that any of the 12 non-top 100 players see early playing time, as the majority play in positions like quarterback or wide receiver that are filled with veteran presence.
As for the top six players in the class, it is unlikely that runningback Jerrick Gibson or offensive tackle Brandon Baker find much early-season playing time. Gibson is a part of one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation, and early depth charts would assume Baxter, junior Jaydon Blue and sophomore Tre Wisner are ahead of Gibson in year one. Baker will not be starting at tackle, but an injury to Kelvin Banks Jr. or Cameron Williams could spring him into playing time, but the offensive line core is so deep that it is unlikely that would happen.
The secondary was bolstered in the 2024 class, with corner Kobe Black and safety Xavier Filsaime providing home-state talent to a struggling room. Filsaime is the less likely of the two to impact the team in year one, as Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba, sophomore Derek Williams, junior Michael Taaffe and even sophomore Jelani McDonald will all start ahead of the true freshman.
On the boundary, however, Mack may see some opportunity after the surprise transfer from Terrance Brooks this offseason. The cornerback room is currently true sophomore Malik Muhammad, three veterans and a lot of question marks. With the likelihood of an injury or a poor performance from at least one cornerback, Mack could see playing time eventually in 2024 with his tremendous length and ball-playing ability.
But two players from this class stand out the most when asking for immediate impact. Both top 10 recruits in their positions, edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receiver Ryan Wingo could become true stars in similar ways Hill and Baxter did the year before.
Wingo was a certified star in the Longhorn's spring game, one of just two games he could participate in front of fans before the Michigan game. Four catches, 81 yards, and two touchdowns encapsulated a memorable afternoon for the freshman, and Wingo looked the part.
He looked like the best receiver on the field in his extended playing time, and Wingo was able to mix in strong short-yardage route running and deep ball threat with a 56-yard touchdown. The Longhorns receiving core is crowded, with 8 pass catchers likely to battle for touches, but even just one catch can be the difference between a triumphant win and a disappointing loss.
Simmons, on the other hand, could be a day one starter off the edge in Austin. UTSA transfer Trey Moore will almost certainly be one of the starters off the edge to start the year, but after him, Simmons could vie for the other spot.
Senior Barryn Sorrell and juniors Ethan Burke and Justice Finkley combined for less than 12 sacks last season, and all have shown flaws in their game. Simmons is the highest-rated pass-rushing recruit since Jackson Jeffcoat, a top-10 sack leader in Texas history.
Neither of Simmons’ or Wingo’s paths to play time are as easy as Kelvin Banks' or Xavier Worthy's in years past, but both are some of the best recruits in the Sarkisian era. With a whole summer to bulk up and play with the team, both young stars could become familiar names in Austin in just the first year of their careers.