Texas Longhorns Pitcher Jared Spencer Selected in 2025 MLB Draft
With the 2025 MLB draft now well into the later rounds on Monday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns now have their second player from their 2025 roster being selected in the MLB Draft after outfielder Max Belyeu was selected by the Colorado Rockies at pick No. 74 yesterday.
As left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th round at pick No. 322 of the MLB draft. The 6'3 lefty was ranked as the No. 113 prospect by MLB.com.
Spencer was a big part of the first half of the Longhorns 2025 season as he very quickly became the ace of the Longhorns' pitching rotation to start the season. In 52.1 innings pitched, the southpaw finished with a 4-1 record, registering a 3.27 ERA with 66 strikeouts and allowing just a .215 batting average from opposing teams' lineups.
What can Jared Spencer bring to Toronto Blue Jays?
Jared Spencer's scouting report on MLB.com shows the promising potential and growth the lefty can offer the Blue Jays once he joins Toronto's farm system.
"Spencer added 2 mph to his fastball this spring, sitting at 93-96 mph, touching 98 and maintaining his velocity deep into games, albeit with more downhill angle than carry or run," MLB.com wrote. "His sweeping slider always has been his best pitch, and it became a wipeout offering after it picked up 5 mph compared to a year ago, averaging 88 mph and reaching 91."
Toronto currently has just five left-handed pitchers throughout their development system who are ranked as top 30 prospects in their farm system. Spencer adds both more depth, and while being a bit older at 22 years old when drafted, his years of college experience might be a plus for Spencer in not needing many years of minor league baseball to get ready for the major league. And with left-handed pitchers always at a premium in the MLB, Spencer could become a valuable piece of the Blue Jays down the line.
A shoulder injury back in April shut down the momentum Spencer was building for the rest of the Longhorns' season. The injury to his shoulder and the necessary rehab post-surgery undoubtedly scared away a few teams from selecting Spencer, but now being given a chance with the Blue Jays, he could work his way back to the promise he was showing in the first few months of the Longhorns' 2025 season.