Texas Baseball Star Outfielder Hears Name Called in MLB Draft
When the 2025 season began the Texas Longhorns had lofty expectations for right fielder Max Belyeu. And of course those beliefs were more than warranted, as he entered the campaign fresh off a breakout in 2024 that saw him earn Big 12 Player of the Year honors. While an injury did cost him most of the season, Belyeu was outstanding when healthy.
The question then became once the season came to an early end for the Longhorns, not if he would be drafted but how long he would have to wait to hear his name called. Well, that question was answered when Belyeu was selected on the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft when the Colorado Rockies took him with the No. 74 overall pick.
Belyeu was certainly on track to put together an All-SEC caliber season prior to a thumb injury suffered against Missouri that caused him to miss a majority of SEC play. His return, though, is not one Texas fans are going to forget any time soon.
Beginning his professional journey, Belyeu becomes the latest Longhorn to be drafted by the Rockies
Returning against bitter rivals the Oklahoma Sooners, in his first game back, the star right fielder launched a go-ahead, three-run blast in the top of the ninth that propelled Texas to a 7-4 victory and would secure the regular season conference championship for the Longhorns.
As a whole, it was overall another great season for Belyeu despite missing a significant chunk of the schedule. When he was healthy he was an anchor in the Longhorns lineup and the cog that powered the machine. He recorded a strong .303/.410/.576 slash line while also launching nine home runs, driving in 29 runs and racking up 21 walks. Oh, and his defense in right field was phenomenal, too.
This is the third Longhorn related selection in this draft, with the first two being members of the 2025 recruiting class in Gavin Fien and Kayson Cunningham. Unlike Belyeu, however, both of those will be unlikely to ever play a game for Texas.
Even though the season did not end the way Belyeu or the Longhorns would have liked, it's hard to be anything other than proud of what No. 44 did during his time in Austin. Now, as he likely begins to prepare for his professional journey, Texas fans everywhere will look on with a smile at one of the best players to grace UFCU Disch-Falk Field in recent memory.