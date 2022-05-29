LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning
Well, it all comes down to this one folks. The Texas Longhorns take on their Red River rivals the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title. While Texas has likely done enough in the tournament so far to secure a top-16 seed and a regional host site, a win over Oklahoma in the title game could push the Longhorns into a top-eight seed nationally.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Sthele
Top First
Cade Horton (OU) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Kennedy: Lineout to third
Melendez: Solo home run Texas leads 1-0
Stehly: Strikeout looking
Bottom First
Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching
Spikerman: Strikeout looking
Graham: Strikeout swinging
Robertson: Pop out to third
Top Second
Todd: Pop out to catcher
Messinger: Strikeout looking
Ardoin: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Tredaway: Fly out to left
Crooks: Strikeout swinging
Clark: Fly out to left
