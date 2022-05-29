LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

Well, it all comes down to this one folks. The Texas Longhorns take on their Red River rivals the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title. While Texas has likely done enough in the tournament so far to secure a top-16 seed and a regional host site, a win over Oklahoma in the title game could push the Longhorns into a top-eight seed nationally.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Sthele

Top First

Cade Horton (OU) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Kennedy: Lineout to third

Melendez: Solo home run Texas leads 1-0

Stehly: Strikeout looking

Bottom First

Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching

Spikerman: Strikeout looking

Graham: Strikeout swinging

Robertson: Pop out to third

Top Second

Todd: Pop out to catcher

Messinger: Strikeout looking

Ardoin: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Tredaway: Fly out to left

Crooks: Strikeout swinging

Clark: Fly out to left

