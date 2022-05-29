Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

Well, it all comes down to this one folks. The Texas Longhorns take on their Red River rivals the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title. While Texas has likely done enough in the tournament so far to secure a top-16 seed and a regional host site, a win over Oklahoma in the title game could push the Longhorns into a top-eight seed nationally. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Sthele

Top First

Cade Horton (OU) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Kennedy: Lineout to third

AP22142561990441
Play
News

Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DSC09642
Play
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Brad Spence
Play
Recruiting

Texas in Top 10 For Pass Rusher Spence

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Melendez: Solo home run Texas leads 1-0

Stehly: Strikeout looking

Bottom First

Travis Sthele (Texas) pitching

Spikerman: Strikeout looking

Graham: Strikeout swinging

Robertson: Pop out to third

Top Second

Todd: Pop out to catcher

Messinger: Strikeout looking

Ardoin: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Tredaway: Fly out to left

Crooks: Strikeout swinging

Clark: Fly out to left

